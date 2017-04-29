Despite battery charge, Browns draft Caleb Brantley

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

If you’re willing to overlook off-field red flags, you can get first-round talent in the sixth round.

That’s what happened today when the Browns took Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley with the 185th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

As recently as a week ago, some projections had Brantley going in the first round. But then came word that Brantley had been arrested for allegedly punching a woman, knocking her unconscious and knocking her tooth out. Brantley is facing a misdemeanor battery charge, and many teams took him off their draft boards because of it.

The Browns, however, still think Brantley is worth the risk. They just added a talented football player, but it remains to be seen whether he’s a player who’s going to be a bigger problem off the field than he is an asset on the field.