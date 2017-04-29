D’Onta Foreman got his wish: A job close to home

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

You’ve probably seen or heard by now my belief that professional sports drafts wouldn’t be tolerated in any other American industry, where the employee picks the employer and not vice-versa. One reason I don’t like them comes from the fact that a kid who has spent his whole life in one specific city and state should be allowed to stay as close to there as possible to play professional football if he wants, without being whisked several thousand miles away to a place where he has no family, no friends, no connections.

For former Texas running back D’Onta Foreman, it worked out the way he wanted.

“I’m so close to Houston,” Foreman told reporters on Friday night. “I’m from Texas City. I’m really close to Houston and my dad has always been a Texans fan. He’s a diehard Texans fan. As the process was going on — I played for Texas City and then I went to Texas — so why not be a Texan? That was my thing, just play for the Texans from where I’m from. I really wanted to just be a Texan. I don’t know, it was just kind of something that grew on me.”

Foreman helped himself out by embracing the chance to participate in the team’s annual local prospect day, a clusterfudge of candidates with ties to the area who don’t count toward the limit of 30 visits per year — and who may work out at the team’s facility.

“My agent told me they wanted to have me for the area day,” Foreman said. “I was glad to be there. I actually had a workout the day before, but nothing was going to make me miss that. I really wanted to be there and just showcase my talent. I really wanted to be a Texan, so that’s something that I wouldn’t pass up.”

The Texans weren’t going to pass him up, either. They had him as the best available player when the time came to use pick 89.

“I do a little bit of a wish list,” G.M. Rick Smith told reporters, “guys that I would just would love to have on our football team, and he’s one of those guys that was starred, that was on that list because obviously you watch him here, it’s close and you see — I joked with him in Indy in our interview and I said, ‘Hey, that might have been the quietest 2,000 yards I’ve ever seen,’ and his response was, ‘Well, I did win the Doak Walker Award, so it wasn’t too quiet.’ He’s a good young man and we are excited to have him as a part of our organization.”

With Deshaun Watson and D’Onta Foreman joining an offense that already has DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Miller, Will Fuller, and Braxton Miller, fans could finally be excited by the team’s ability to gain yards and score points.