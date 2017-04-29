Emotional Joe Mixon says he’ll prove himself to Bengals

Joe Mixon wept.
The Oklahoma running back, who was chosen by the Bengals with the 48th overall pick last night, was emotional during his conference call with reporters in Cincinnati.
“You know, I am still sitting here crying. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” he said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “You know, I am thankful and very honored to be a part of — to be a Cincinnati Bengal.”
For many, it was the perfect destination for a player who punched a woman in the face. The Bengals have a history of taking in players with off-field problems, and owner Mike Brown has admitted he may have been “overly tolerant” in the past. But Mixon was a special case, with the video of him punching a woman in the face as stark a piece of video as any of his football plays, and one which will be remembered far longer.
And he knows he can’t run from it.
“It changed me a lot as a person, the way you think, the way you carry yourself, go about things,” Mixon said. “I’m going to continue to keep doing the right thing around the community, on and off the field. And I’m going to prove to them why they kept me. Leaving from Oklahoma, I still have their name, at the end of the day. I’m going to do whatever I can to make them proud and make them happy. I’m looking forward to doing that with the Cincinnati Bengals as well.”
The Bengals brought him in for a private visit before the draft — “I was very straight up,” Mixon said — and coach Marvin Lewis said they were comfortable moving forward with him.
Mixon accepted a plea deal in the criminal case, and reached a civil settlement with the woman, who suffered four broken bones in the incident. But the incident will never be far from his name, or his from the Bengals’ as they add to a legacy of giving second chances.
Not condoning his behavior…but I believe in redemption. I hope he turns his life around and becomes a model citizen that Cincinnati can be proud of.
Crocodile tears…He’s only sorry he got caught.
I think the guy deserves a chance, but this is the absolute worst place for him to be. They Bengals have a pattern of enabling their players that have had behavior issues.
Perfect fit.
“It changed me a lot as a person”
TRANSLATION: Now I always look to see if there’s a camera around
This opinion is not going to be the popular, but I’m glad someone gave this guy an opportunity to be a better person. You and I, and our friends and co-workers are regular people. Nowhere close to the fame and recognition, but i guarantee you that you see people everyday who have done something wrong and have had a past. I am in NO WAY condoning behavior like Mr. Mixon’s, but imagine if you were blacklisted in your career because of something completely stupid that you have done. If you were never able to find work because something keeps haunting you. What would you do? It’s easy to criticize a person or wish bad things upon them. Angels are the minority in this world. Let’s see how he handles the future. It would probably be in his best interest to make sure that he first understands and accepts what he has done , and second devotes himself to preventing things like this in future. He needs to volunteer to guide today’s youth on the right path and teach a generation without many roll models, not sit back smiling that he beat a case and is still rich. Lets see if he is changing as a person.
And remember there is no second-second chance for you.
Let’s stop pretending to be surprised (and aghast) when players with questionable backgrounds are given chances. This will never change. Wins matter.
…and yet Ray Rice is still out of football!
Everything will probably work out fine for Mixon, after all he has Jeremy Hill to take him under his wing.
Yay I’m going to make a lot of money even though I’m a woman beater !
Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League. Where domestic abuse is totally acceptable as long as you can produce on the field.
The real ones crying are Bengal fans knowing the owner can’t get fired.
It changed me a lot but before any one knows I’ll be in jail.
It changed me a lot but before any one knows I’ll be in jail. Once in trouble will always be, history says it all.
How about he proves himself to society first, that’s more important than the nfl.
And if he doesn’t make it in the NFL, he can always go fight women in the UFC.
He’ll have Pacman Jones as a mentor. What a mess.
I guarantee the girl involved never assaults a man again.
Perhaps Pac Man can take him under his wing and mentor him so that he can become the same quality individual that Mr. Man is. Who knows, he may be President someday!
The Bungle Way.
Pacman.
Perfect situation for a guy who defended himself in a bar fight. I wouldn’t slap Shaq because I know he would knock me out. Pick your battles wisely. This wasn’t domestic abuse. What we are teaching our kids is it’s ok for a woman to hit a man but a man better not hit her back. We should be teaching them to keep their hands to their self.
I truly believe the kid is sorry for what happened. Here is to hoping he is sincere in becoming a better person.
Start with the team, then worry about what the rest of the world thinks of you, small steps, lead to big strides.
Good for Joe Mixon. I am glad he was drafted. Everyone makes mistakes. The liberal media and snowflakes should have gotten off his back a long time ago. Some people cannot just let it rest and move on.
Here comes all the “give him a second chance” hypocrites who would never want to give a second chance to the person that punched them in their face. Yes, I fully believe most of you would not look at a man that has just punched you in the face breaking four of your bones and tell him he deserves a second chance.
This boy is a waste of a man. I feel for any man that wants to associate himself with such disgrace.
What happened was horrific, no question. But, no matter how much someone changes, or many times they apologize, or how apologetic they are, it’ll never, ever, be enough for some people. Like it or not, this guy is moving forward with this life, with or without your approval.
——————————–
Except that the woman he punched on the face said she wishes him well and that he deserves a second chance. So there’s that.
He’s just the type of dramatic *rules be damned until I’m held accountable* player that the Bengals love. Nothing says this is our culture like Jones, Berfict, Johnson, Dillon…with the storied pedigree of the Bengals it’s about time they got a woman beater in their annals.
If you’re a talented athlete in any sport any and all crimes are usually overlooked, always been that way.
Not right but reality.
The guy SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED IN THE LEAGUE.
I guess most of you have never been given a second chance or had to be forgiven of anything. Or had to change. The rest of us know what it’s like to receive grace and mercy from others and from God, and we want this young man to continue on the path he has been on for the past three years (the incident was over 3 years ago) as he seeks redemption and a better life. Even the young woman involved said the following:
“Joe and I were able to meet privately, without any attorneys, and talk about our experiences since that night. I am encouraged that we will both be able to move forward from here with our lives,” Molitor said. “From our private discussions I am satisfied that we are going to put this behind us and work towards helping others who may have found themselves in similar circumstances. I greatly appreciate his apology and I think the feelings he expressed were sincere. We both could have handled things differently. I believe if we had a chance to go back to that moment in time, the situation would not have ended the way it did.”
You’ve already proven what you are
Why would a woman attend a bengals game now?
Why shouldn’t he be allowed in the league? Because of an isolated incident that happened when he was very young. You are a prisoner of this cyber world. Do you really want a list of players who have committed violence and been let back on the field? Yeah it’s looooooong my hypocritical poster.
Ray Rice and Joe Mixon are held to a different standard because of the videos. I’m sure that POS Greg Hardy would of been allowed back in the league if we got to watch him beat a woman for hours on end.
People do deserve 2nd chances….after they have redeemed themselves. What exactly has Mixon done to pay for his actions?
davefromtheburgh says:
Apr 29, 2017 9:41 AM
The guy SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED IN THE LEAGUE.
…………………
Sure thing. How about a league wide roster purge. You would lose 6-12 guys off each team if we went by Daves law. Then how about the 6-12 go get with another league group and then form another football league. I bet you’d find it to be the better league eventually. My point, stop trying to ban players from your sofa. People in glass houses……
FlaJoe says:
Apr 29, 2017 8:42 AM
…and yet Ray Rice is still out of football!
——
Which tells me that more than anything it was Rice’s declining skills and advance age for a running back keeping him out the league.
I don’t know what’s in Mixon’s heart – but he sounds like a guy who has had a wake up call and isn’t who he used to be. That’s a good thing.
As far as that shocking blow to that poor woman’s head – just stop and think for a moment about ALL the dozens and hundreds of NFL players who did or do 10x worse than that every day who you likely cheer for – you just never get to see that tape.
How we respond as a society as well as the league is important. Thus far Mixon is doing what he should and saying the right things. I’ll give him a chance.
What we really need to do is put our focus on GOODELL for turning a blind eye to Domestic Violence UNLESS there’s a tape – and even then, begrudgingly.
Goodell must Go as Commissioner and so too should John Mara for taking a very wise MANDATORY six game suspension and then making it “non-mandatory” if you are one of the owners pulling your corrupt Commisioner’s strings.
That sent a chilling message to all abusers in the NFL – if you’re on the “right” team, spousal abuse will STILL just result on a slap on the wrist.
Give Mixon a chance – but no more chances for Goodell.
You heard the boos. He must go.
Somebody is gonna take a shot at him in some club .
The only thing in Mixon’s favor is that he did these crimes at a young age.My hope for all is he has learned a better way to handle himself. But I have to admit it is disturbing that Mixon had more than one case of beating women (girl). I am all for redemption. But I believe that can happen without playing a down in the NFL. Playing in the NFL isn’t a right.
Perfect landing spot for Mixon. The Bengals’ fans have had to develop thick skin regarding off-field issues with players. This will be no big deal for them. And for those of you who don’t understand Ray Rice’s situation compared to Peterson and Mixon; if Ray Rice could run, he’d have a job. It’s that simple. He’s probably in the 4.7-4.8 range, and these guys are in the 4.4 range. Rice wouldn’t have a job even if he didn’t hit his fiancé.
Until his next female beat down !!!
I hope that he has turned his life around and becomes the player and citizen that we all trust he can be.
I was watching the draft flipping between NFL and ESPN. I never watch ESPN and was quite taken back at the preplanned assault aimed at the man. Though the video is truly damning, I thought the lecture from them about Mixon was over the top..
It was clear that they had this all set to roll as soon as he was picked. Yet promoting a poem about a cop killer is legitimate in their eyes…
Disney has a real issue on their hands
So a baller just out of high school and new person on campus and he does that???? He should have been sent home after some jail time.
_______________
The Bengals have had less off field issues than most teams the last 5 years. Besides Adam Jones, there’s been little to no off field incidents. Burficts troubles have been on field, but he hasn’t been in trouble off field as a Bengal. There are a lot more incidents going on with players of other teams. But the media still reports the Bengals as the problem. What they have really become is a team of second chances, and I applaud them for that.
It is sad how so many people (many of them likely hypocritical Christians who conveniently ignore the teachings of the gospel) are willing, if not eager, to condemn Mixon for a one-off event.
I’m not condoning what Mixon did, but I can certainly see how it happened — a teenager who injudiciously reacted with violence against a woman who was insulting and flailing away at him.
heymister24 says:
Apr 29, 2017 10:01 AM
Why would a woman attend a bengals game now?
_______________________
I’m a woman and a proud Bengals fan. And I also know that there are many other players are many other teams who have had domestic assault issues. Why are women fans of the Steelers after Ben’s bathroom incidents? Why are women fans of the Chiefs when Tyreek Hill has a domestic assault choking incident from 2014? Why are women fans of the Raiders when Conley has been accused of rape? I could go on and on.
Lots of pretty blondes on cincy
Changes your life when millions are involved. SMH
I don’t think a lot of people realize the guy was only 17 when he hit that girl. Don’t get me wrong, that doesn’t change how stupid and pathetic it was, but I think it does warrant giving the guy another chance. People mature and grow a lot from the age of 17 to their 20s.
…Because any man that ever hits a woman should be barred from getting ANY job. He should never be given a chance to redeem himself. He should NEVER be afforded an opportunity to provide for himself and his family. It’s not the case with Mixon but let’s punish his wife and kids by limiting that guys ability to provide for them. He and his family should also be barred from getting public assistance. Let’s punish his family FOREVER for his bad judgment, on one occasion. Smh at some of you.
Where does a college student get the money for two legal teams (criminal case & negotiated settlement) and to settle a civil case?
He already has proved himself to the Bengals, by punching out a woman, that is why they drafted this criminal.
I am very strongly against violence towards women. And I never buy the “she started it” defense- in fact that makes me sick. Unless the woman outweighs you by 100 pounds, you could probably stop her from hitting you without striking her so hard in the face that you could have literally killed her.
But this case has me doing a lot of soul searching. It happened before his freshman year had even started. He has paid for his crime in criminal and civil court. He served a one year suspension. He has not been in any other trouble of any kind since. This is not a case of a serial domestic abuser who repeatedly batters women.
If a student studying accounting had been in a similar incident when he was 17 and about to start college, would have been barred for life from being an accountant?
Don’t get wrong, he’s on a very short leash. One more incident, and he would be finished in my book. But in the end, I can’t in good conscience say that this kid should never be allowed to earn a living in his chosen profession because of just one incident.
pttfl says:
Apr 29, 2017 9:22 AM
===========
Here come all of the “don’t give him a second chance” hypocrites who would never accept the fact they are permanently barred from ever being allowed to earn a living in the field of their choice because of one incident when they were 17.
Save it drama king……
Pac Man to serve as life mentor
Too bad there are no second chances in the playoffs…Closing in on 30 years without a playoff victory. Hahahaha!!!
Glad somebody is giving him a chance. Even more happy that it’s not the Chiefs. We got enough bad PR from the Tyreek Hill pick. Good luck Mr. Mixon. I truly hope you have learned your lesson.
The Vikings cheerleaders have asked if they can wear facemasks.
Imagine it was your daughter that had four bones in her face broken by this man’s fist.
Would you you still be going on public forums, trying to convince everyone he deserves a second chance to earn millions?
If so, you are a more forgiving man than I.
If he was pushed and then slapped twice by a man equal to that woman’s size and strength and then only hit back once, there would be ZERO issues about it.
Keep your hands to yourself is a rule that should apply equally to women as men or “equality” is just a b.s. line used to punish men.
daytontriangles says:
Apr 29, 2017 1:19 PM
Imagine it was your daughter that had four bones in her face broken by this man’s fist.
Would you you still be going on public forums, trying to convince everyone he deserves a second chance to earn millions?
If so, you are a more forgiving man than I.
=====
Seeing someone who punched my daughter walking free at all, much less making millions in the NFL, would infuriate me. I would never forgive him.
If your son was 17 and made the horrific mistake of punching a woman in the heat of the moment, would you be OK with strangers telling your son he had no right to earn a living in the field of his choice for the rest of his life?
Fortunately, we live in a society based upon the rule of law, not emotion. If we based everyone’s punishment on what the victim’s family wanted done, we’d be in trouble.
He was prosecuted, convicted, held liable in civil court, and suspended for a year. You don’t have to forgive him, but at some point you need to let him get on with his life.
exinsidetrader says:
Apr 29, 2017 2:11 PM
If he was pushed and then slapped twice by a man equal to that woman’s size and strength and then only hit back once, there would be ZERO issues about it.
——
Wow. You realize the only reason the he “only hit back once” was because she was lying on the ground bleeding profusely from multiple facial fractures, right?
What a picture of restraint he was. You’re right, we should be celebrating his even tempered response to being slapped by a tiny girl.
Knowing all the gimmicks the League is trying out for the draft this year, they should have had a facial reconstruction surgeon announce this pick.
I’m glad he got drafted, and the Bengals will be rewarded with a blue chip talent. America has moved beyond assault against women when we elected our president. I don’t think a guy who puts on a football uniform is nearly as important as the guy who sits in the oval office. This is America speaking, and we are ok with this kid.
I didn’t care for the NFL Networks interview with Mixon. Judy tried to define Mixon on this incident alone. He handled it very well. I do not believe you judge someone on their worst moments only.