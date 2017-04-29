Giants could see Davis Webb taking over for Eli Manning in 2-3 years

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 5:51 AM EDT

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has three more years left on his contract, and the Giants can easily get out of the final year. Which is why they just drafted an heir apparent who could take over in two or three years.

Davis Webb, a quarterback from Cal, was the Giants’ pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, and General Manager Jerry Reese said afterward that he sees Webb becoming a very good quarterback once he’s had some time to learn behind the 36-year-old Manning.

“We think [Webb] has a high ceiling and can come in and learn the pro game,” Reese said, adding, “Hopefully, he can sit behind Eli for two or three years.”

The Giants’ selection of Webb was a bit surprising, both that Webb lasted until the 87th overall pick and that it was the Giants who finally selected him. Most people thought Webb would go higher than that, with some projections putting Webb in the first round.

But Webb was passed over until the Giants finally decided that he was too good a value to pass up. As a rookie, Webb will likely be the third-string quarterback behind Manning and Geno Smith, but eventually he could become a starter.

“We’re hoping Eli plays a long time for us,” Reese said. “But we know he’s not going to play forever.”