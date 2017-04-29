Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer will have a chance to compete for starting job

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 29, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

He’s the highest-drafted of the collection of Browns quarterbacks, but coach Hue Jackson isn’t going to hand new guy DeShone Kizer a starting job.

But Jackson did say that his second-round pick was going to have the opportunity to compete for the job, along with Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler.

“We’re going to give all our guys an opportunity to compete,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about who is the starter, who is this. Let’s let these guys get here and learn our offense and spend time with myself and [quarterback coach David] Lee and go out on the field and let’s see how it all turns out.”

Of course, it’s also impossible to know whether the Browns are finished adding quarterbacks to the room. Browns executive Sashi Brown said they “won’t rest until we solidify that position,” and now that the draft has pushed through the first two days, the sorting of some veteran options can begin soon.

But Jackson clearly likes the potential with Kizer, who has prototype size and arm strength but a spotty resume.

“I think we’re better at the position,” Jackson said. “I think we’ve made huge strides over the last several months at that position. . . .

“Obviously, he has the measurables, a big, physical quarterback who can make all the throws that anybody needs to make in the National Football League. He’s intelligent. So he has the characteristics that we’re looking for.”

Of course, the only other addition was Osweiler, and they took him on to buy a draft pick. Kizer’s chances stems largely from the lack of other viable options at the moment.