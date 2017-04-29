Jaguars say Cam Robinson will compete at left tackle

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

The Jaguars traded up one spot in the second round on Friday night in order to select Alabama tackle Cam Robinson.

It’s the second time the Jaguars have made a trade to acquire a tackle this offseason with Branden Albert coming to Jacksonville in an earlier deal with the Dolphins. Albert was pencilled in as the team’s left tackle, but he has not been at offseason workouts in a reported bid for a new contract.

Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said after the pick that the Jags see Robinson as a left tackle as well and that they wanted to have their “bases covered” with Albert absent from voluntary work. He did leave open the possibility that Robinson could move inside as well.

“They’ll compete,” Caldwell said, via 1010XL. “They’ll compete for the spot. … I think we’ll leave [Robinson] at tackle for the time being. Never say never, but he’s got the skillset to move inside if that’s what you’re asking.”

That move inside could become more likely if Albert begins attending the offseason program and better offensive line play is vital for Jacksonville however they line up come Week One.