Jake Butt has no regrets

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Michigan tight end Jake Butt slid to round five round in the draft, due in large part to a torn ACL suffered during the Orange Bowl, his final college game. He has no second thoughts about the decision to play one more game.

“I’ll never regret playing in a football game in my life,” Butt told reporters on Saturday after being drafted by Denver. “I don’t play football because of the money or the fame or the hype or anything. I play football because it’s what I love to do. I was dedicated to my team at Michigan. I’m going to be a dedicated Denver Bronco, and it’s never going to cross my mind to sit out of a game because of money or any other possibility. I’m out there and I’m going to give it my all every time I step on that field. I still have absolutely no regrets, and again, I’m just happy it worked out like this because I’m a Denver Bronco.”

As to his much-publicized loss-of-value insurance policy, that according to ESPN will pay him $543,000, Butt says it’s not quite that simple.

“I’ve been following that insurance policy, and it’s really not completely accurate,” Butt said. “There’s a lot more that’s going into that than what’s being tweeted today. I really don’t know. It could be ‘X’ amount of dollars. It could be ‘Y’ amount of dollars. There’s so much more that will go into it than I’m able to understand right now, and that’s going to be something that I have to speak to with my agent and my dad and some lawyers about.”

He ultimately may need to hire some lawyers and direct those lawyers to file some lawsuits, because rarely if ever does an insurance company spit out huge money without red tape, delay, and/or multiple threshold efforts to deny or limit payment.