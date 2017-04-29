Jerry Jones has learned the wisdom of doing nothing

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 29, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

Cowboys owner/General Manager Jerry Jones loves making deals.

But he’s also beginning to love not making them, and realizing that sometimes doing nothing is the exact thing to do.

“It isn’t difficult,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “As a matter of fact, if you have a little gambler in you, I can draw up a scenario where it is as much gambling to sit as it is to move. You know the famous cartoon of the two buzzards sitting on a limb, and one looks at the other one and says, ‘Patience my ass, I’m going to kill something.’ Well that can get you in trouble.

“Listen, that’s not hard to do. When you’ve danced with it as much as I have and had some bruises, then you’re not just needing another thrill. You really want to be as good as you can at that minute.”

The Cowboys have held tight through two days, and checked off boxes. After taking defensive end Taco Charlton in the first round, they came back last night with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, filling their biggest positional needs. They might not be flashy names, but they appear to be solid players who will help, and as they’ve learned, that’s often the best play.