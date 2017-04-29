Jerry Jones “very skeptical” of report Randy Gregory failed drug test

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated on Saturday evening that he didn’t believe the report that came out Saturday morning saying Randy Gregory has failed another drug test.

“I would be very skeptical,” Jones said of the TMZ report, via the Star-Telegram.

Drug testing is handled at the league level, not at the team level, and it’s unclear how much information Jones has been given on Gregory’s situation. But Jones said the report’s claim that Gregory blew off NFL officials is incorrect, and that Gregory is working within the league’s substance abuse program.

“That’s just not right,” Jones said. “He is getting a lot of support. He is not void in any way. He’s got in my mind a better method of support than he had most of last year. I’m very comfortable with his support and we are trying to stay in communication with him.”

Gregory is suspended for the entire 2017 season, but Jones said the Cowboys remain supportive of Gregory and still hope he’ll play for them in the future.