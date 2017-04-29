Jets’ Devin Smith out for season with torn ACL

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT

Jets receiver Devin Smith’s season is over before it started.

The Jets announced today that Smith suffered a torn ACL at the team’s first offseason workout and will miss the entire 2017 season.

It’s the same ACL that Smith tore in 2015, bringing his rookie season to an end. That injury lingered into 2016 and continued to affect him during his second season. And now his third season is over.

The Jets selected Smith with the 37th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Through three seasons, he has managed just 10 catches.