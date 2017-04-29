Jourdan Lewis: I’m completely innocent of domestic violence charge

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

The Cowboys picked up three cornerbacks during the draft, including Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis with the 92nd overall pick.

Lewis is facing a July trial on a domestic violence charge stemming from a March incident in Ann Arbor. Lewis is accused of dragging his girlfriend across a room by the neck and holding her down on the floor during an argument and has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Lewis plead not guilty and said he was confident that the matter will be resolved in his favor.

“I completely think that all charges will be dropped and I think I will be exonerated from everything,” Lewis said, via ESPN.com. “I’m completely innocent. I believe that wholeheartedly. And I’m just going to have to see what happens in my next trial date.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team had their general counsel Jason Counts involved in the investigation into Lewis’ case and they had an in-house reference on Lewis in safeties coach Greg Jackson, who was Michigan’s defensive backs coach in 2015.

Lewis will not face league discipline as the Personal Conduct Policy does not apply to players before they are drafted.