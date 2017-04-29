Lions tab Brad Kaaya late in sixth round

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

The Lions have taken a quarterback in the sixth round for the second straight year.

They selected University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya with the 215th overall pick. Jake Rudock was the 191st pick last year and was the only quarterback on the roster other than Matthew Stafford before the Kaaya pick.

That would suggest there’s a good chance that one of the two of them will be serving as Stafford’s backup for the 2017 season, although disappointing offseason work could give the team cause to look at a more experienced option.

Kaaya got a good review from current Miami head coach Mark Richt in the days before the draft and likely got one from Richt’s predecessor as well. Al Golden is now the Lions’ tight ends coach and one would imagine that Kaaya wouldn’t be in Detroit if Golden didn’t think he has something to offer the team.