Martavis Bryant: JuJu Smith-Schuster replaces Sammie Coates, not me

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT

The decision of the Pittsburgh Steelers to use a second-round pick on USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sparked a reaction from the Steelers receiver who was most recently reinstated to the team on a conditional basis.

Said Bryant on Twitter, via USA Today: “lol that’s Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back.”

Coates responded by saying, “Hahahahahaha.”

Coach Mike Tomlin jumped in, “@-ing” both of them with this message: “Play nice boys.”

Both deleted their tweets, with Bryant also dumping one in which he said, “It’s a business so I treat it like that.”

That business will be getting more intense once Bryant, Coates, and Smith-Schuster get together at practice, along with the other receivers currently on the roster: Antonio Brown, Cobi Hamilton, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Eli Rogers, Justin Hunter, and more. The Steelers have a dozen of them and counting, so some eventually will be gone. And one or two of them may have recognizable names.