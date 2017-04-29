Patriots pick up option on Brandin Cooks deal

The Patriots traded a first-round pick for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, so you knew it wasn’t going to be a one-year rental.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots have in fact picked up the 2018 option on the former first-rounder’s contract.
This was as obvious as any of the option decisions around the league, and they’re all due next week.
You can keep an eye on all of them here, in one spot.
Pats offense is going to be unstoppable this year. If the D plays at the same level they did last season the team has a great chance of returning to the Super Bowl.
When you see how teams overdraft unproven WR, getting Cooks for #32 looks better all the time.
Cooks I hope your ready for the 3 yard passes