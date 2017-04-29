 Skip to content

Patriots pick up option on Brandin Cooks deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 29, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT
The Patriots traded a first-round pick for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, so you knew it wasn’t going to be a one-year rental.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots have in fact picked up the 2018 option on the former first-rounder’s contract.

This was as obvious as any of the option decisions around the league, and they’re all due next week.

3 Responses to “Patriots pick up option on Brandin Cooks deal”
  1. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 29, 2017 10:55 AM

    Pats offense is going to be unstoppable this year. If the D plays at the same level they did last season the team has a great chance of returning to the Super Bowl.

  2. beefsbrother says: Apr 29, 2017 10:56 AM

    When you see how teams overdraft unproven WR, getting Cooks for #32 looks better all the time.

  3. terripet says: Apr 29, 2017 11:08 AM

    Cooks I hope your ready for the 3 yard passes

