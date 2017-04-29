Patriots trade with Chiefs for TE James O’Shaughnessy

The Patriots have picked up a tight end ahead of the start of the final day of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Patriots traded a fifth-round pick (No. 183 overall) to the Chiefs for tight end James O’Shaughnessy and a sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall) on Saturday morning. The Chiefs now have three fifth-round picks while the Patriots now have one pick in each of the final four rounds.
O’Shaughnessy was a fifth-round pick in 2015 and has played in 23 games for the Chiefs over his first two NFL seasons. He has eight catches for 86 yards.
O’Shaughnessy played behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City and the Patriots have a pair of tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen in front of him in New England. Both of them have missed time with injuries over the course of their careers, however, so O’Shaughnessy will give them some depth at the very least.
Can’t wait another 4+ months
Gronk is made of glass, so he will play for the deflatriots!
ANOTHER great move by the Dorsey/Reid tandem.
O’Shaughnessy was not going to make the team anyway.
The Chiefs are assembled for multiple Super bowl runs, now that they have a future HOF QB in Mahomes
WOW! Most aggressive draft the Chiefs have had in a LONG TIME!
Gronk gets hurt because the refs let teams hack a Shaq him with 5 guys over and over. Still, he does hold the Patriots franchise record for TDs so it hasn’t been all bad. Soon he will remind you why.
Smart move by The Pats. This guy is an insurance policy should one the starting TE’s get injured which is always a strong possibility given the nature of their use in the Pats offense.
wib22 says:
Apr 29, 2017 11:58 AM
Gronk is made of glass, so he will play for the deflatriots!
++++++++++++++++++++++++
It’s okay, we understand how much it hurts when the Pats just continue to win (with no matter what we put on the field).