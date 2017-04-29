Patriots trade with Chiefs for TE James O’Shaughnessy

The Patriots have picked up a tight end ahead of the start of the final day of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Patriots traded a fifth-round pick (No. 183 overall) to the Chiefs for tight end James O’Shaughnessy and a sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall) on Saturday morning. The Chiefs now have three fifth-round picks while the Patriots now have one pick in each of the final four rounds.
O’Shaughnessy was a fifth-round pick in 2015 and has played in 23 games for the Chiefs over his first two NFL seasons. He has eight catches for 86 yards.
O’Shaughnessy played behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City and the Patriots have a pair of tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen in front of him in New England. Both of them have missed time with injuries over the course of their careers, however, so O’Shaughnessy will give them some depth at the very least.
Can’t wait another 4+ months
Gronk is made of glass, so he will play for the deflatriots!
ANOTHER great move by the Dorsey/Reid tandem.
O’Shaughnessy was not going to make the team anyway.
The Chiefs are assembled for multiple Super bowl runs, now that they have a future HOF QB in Mahomes
WOW! Most aggressive draft the Chiefs have had in a LONG TIME!
Gronk gets hurt because the refs let teams hack a Shaq him with 5 guys over and over. Still, he does hold the Patriots franchise record for TDs so it hasn’t been all bad. Soon he will remind you why.
Smart move by The Pats. This guy is an insurance policy should one the starting TE’s get injured which is always a strong possibility given the nature of their use in the Pats offense.
wib22 says:
Apr 29, 2017 11:58 AM
It’s okay, we understand how much it hurts when the Pats just continue to win (with no matter what we put on the field).
Seems like good insurance to move down 33 picks.
Belichick to O’Shaughnessy: “I’m going to pencil you in as TE and Cheater.”
nbptma1 says:
Apr 29, 2017 12:24 PM
wib22 says:
Apr 29, 2017 11:58 AM
It’s okay, we understand how much it hurts when the Pats just continue to win (with no matter what we put on the field).
Not anymore. Pats will make the playoffs but Brady is about done. It’s okay, you can cry a little. Oh, and uh, you’re just a tool fan that wastes his hard earned money on a business that doesn’t care about you, that you trick yourself into thinking you belong to because your life needs more in it. Hahahahah. Truth hurts, doesn’t it?
OShaughnessy did not play behind Kelce. Dwayne Harris did. OShaugnessy almost never saw the field and when he did he dropped balls. Thanks Pats, KC needed the pick and they were going do dump him anyway.
profootballfanatics11 says:
Says the haters EVERY season. And yet, here we sit 5 Lombardi trophies later.
The real truth is that you will get to Roger hand us #6 in just over nine months. I can’t wait to hear your excuses then.
Good depth trade he will probably be put on special teams as long as Gronk and Allen can stay healthy, but having 3 tight ends never hurts.