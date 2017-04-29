Patriots trade with Chiefs for TE James O’Shaughnessy

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

The Patriots have picked up a tight end ahead of the start of the final day of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded a fifth-round pick (No. 183 overall) to the Chiefs for tight end James O’Shaughnessy and a sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall) on Saturday morning. The Chiefs now have three fifth-round picks while the Patriots now have one pick in each of the final four rounds.

O’Shaughnessy was a fifth-round pick in 2015 and has played in 23 games for the Chiefs over his first two NFL seasons. He has eight catches for 86 yards.

O’Shaughnessy played behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City and the Patriots have a pair of tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen in front of him in New England. Both of them have missed time with injuries over the course of their careers, however, so O’Shaughnessy will give them some depth at the very least.