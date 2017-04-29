Report: Randy Gregory failed another drug test, NFL future in doubt

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

Two years after the Cowboys chose Randy Gregory in the second round of the NFL draft, his career may be over because of repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gregory is currently serving a suspension of at least one year, and in order to be reinstated he will need to demonstrate that he has taken steps toward treatment for his drug problem. However, TMZ now reports that Gregory failed another drug test and then blew off the NFL officials who attempted to contact him in connection with his status in the league’s drug program.

Another failed drug test makes it a near certainty that Gregory won’t be reinstated at the end of his current year-long ban. And if he won’t participate in the league’s drug treatment program, he’ll never be reinstated.

According to TMZ, Gregory has now failed at least seven drug tests and people close to him are concerned about his well-being and don’t know if he’ll ever return to football.

Although Gregory was considered a Top 10 talent as a pass rusher, he dropped until the late second round of the draft because of concerns about off-field issues, concerns which included a positive drug test at the 2015 Scouting Combine. He was suspended twice last season, first for four games and then for 10 games, before playing in the final two games of the season only to get suspended a third time, for a full year.