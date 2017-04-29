Samaje Perine heads to Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon received plenty of attention prior to and during the draft. To some extent, that diminished the amount of attention that could have been (and should have been) paid to fellow former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine.

Perine, who set an NCAA single-game record with 427 yards in 2014, has exited the board in round four, and he’ll start his NFL career in Washington.

With Matt Jones on the block, it very well could be Rob Kelley and Perine sharing touches in 2017. Perine made it clear during a recent visit to PFT Live that he has no problem with doing that, given that he eventually did it with Mixon in Norman.