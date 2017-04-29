Samaje Perine heads to Washington

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon received plenty of attention prior to and during the draft. To some extent, that diminished the amount of attention that could have been (and should have been) paid to fellow former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine.
Perine, who set an NCAA single-game record with 427 yards in 2014, has exited the board in round four, and he’ll start his NFL career in Washington.
With Matt Jones on the block, it very well could be Rob Kelley and Perine sharing touches in 2017. Perine made it clear during a recent visit to PFT Live that he has no problem with doing that, given that he eventually did it with Mixon in Norman.
I hate the Washington REDSKINS, but even as a hater, the Washington REDSKINS have had an AMAZING draft; it’s almost as if aliens have taken over their front office. Gotta’ tip my NA hat to them; Hail to the REDSKINS.
REDSKINS.
Signed,
FB NA from Rez 254 Ouichiatas Tribe Devils Lake North Dakota
Mixon…out of the league due to behavioral issues in 2 years. Perrine…the new Bus in town for a long and successful run with the Skins. Talk about a steal!
He’s a good person, too, and will be an asset to any locker room.