Steelers bring Keenan Lewis in for a visit

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

The Steelers added a cornerback to the roster on Friday when they drafted Cam Sutton in the third round and they’re spending some time on Saturday with one of their former third-round picks at the position as well.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team has Keenan Lewis in for a visit. Lewis was released by the Saints last summer and visited the Steelers at that point as well, but concerns about his hip injuries helped keep a deal from coming together.

Lewis didn’t wind up playing at all last season and played in just six games in 2015, so it has been some time since he’s been a regular on the field. He has a good amount of starting experience, however, and the Steelers could give him an extended look this offseason if they feel he’s healthy enough to do something with it.

While Lewis visits, the Steelers have four more picks — one in each round — to use on the final day of the draft.