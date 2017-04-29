Steelers draft quarterback Josh Dobbs

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

If Ben Roethlisberger really plans to retire soon, the Steelers may have just found his successor.

Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs went to the Steelers in the fourth round of the NFL draft, with the 135th overall pick.

Dobbs is perhaps the smartest quarterback in this year’s draft, an aerospace engineering major who says learning an NFL playbook should be a breeze after the kind of studying he’s done in college. On the field, Dobbs says he has learned a lot from picking the brain of his fellow Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.

Although he wasn’t always a consistent passer at Tennessee, Dobbs has the physical tools and the smarts to be an NFL starter. He’ll be a third-stringer behind Roethlisberger and Landry Jones at first, but he may have a big role in the Steelers’ future.