Steelers draft quarterback Josh Dobbs

If Ben Roethlisberger really plans to retire soon, the Steelers may have just found his successor.
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs went to the Steelers in the fourth round of the NFL draft, with the 135th overall pick.
Dobbs is perhaps the smartest quarterback in this year’s draft, an aerospace engineering major who says learning an NFL playbook should be a breeze after the kind of studying he’s done in college. On the field, Dobbs says he has learned a lot from picking the brain of his fellow Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.
Although he wasn’t always a consistent passer at Tennessee, Dobbs has the physical tools and the smarts to be an NFL starter. He’ll be a third-stringer behind Roethlisberger and Landry Jones at first, but he may have a big role in the Steelers’ future.
Good pick. Smart kid, still plenty of time to round up his skills to be a solid starter.
Nice knowing you Landry Jones.
The horrible Patriots defense just wet itself!
Thank god… get rid of Landry Jones!
Absolutely my favorite college player this year (well other than our home town boy McCaffrey). Josh has more integrity in his little finger than perhaps an entire round of players. His work ethic is unparalleled and you combine that with his intelligence and I believe he can really make great things happen. Yep, I’m a fan! Good luck young man!
Is he related to Ryan Shazier?
The last two Steeler franchise QBs were first rounders. This was a wasted pick.
The Steelers need a TE
Landry Jones had 4 years to develop. I doubt they are holding a spot for him.