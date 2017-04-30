28 players who entered the draft early went undrafted

For a sure thing high draft pick like Myles Garrett, the decision to turn pro after three years of college football is an easy choice. For others, there are no sure things.
Of the 103 players who decided to enter the draft even though they had some NCAA eligibility remaining, 28 of them were undrafted and will now hope to catch on somewhere as undrafted free agents.
Those include some fairly well-known names from the college football world including Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans, Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph, Ole Miss receiver Damore’ea Stringellow and Clemson receiver Artavis Scott.
Here’s the full list via the Associated Press:
KD Cannon, WR, Baylor
Devin Childress, WR, North Park
Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
Jeremy Faulk, DT, Garden City CC
Tarean Folston, RB, Notre Dame
Isaiah Golden, DT, McNeese State
Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami
Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern
Titus Howard, DB, Slippery Rock
Tim Kimbrough, LB, Georgia
Jerome Lane, WR, Akron
Keevan Lucas, WR, Tulsa
Damien Mama, OL, USC
Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall
Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M
Marcus Oliver, LB, Indiana
Aaron Peak, DB, Butler County CC
Devine Redding, RB, Indiana
Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State
Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson
Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M
Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State
Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss
Charles Walker, DL, Oklahoma
Khari Waithe-Alexander, DE, Southern Illinois
Stanley Williams, RB, Kentucky
Joe Yearby, RB, Miami
Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor
