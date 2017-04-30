28 players who entered the draft early went undrafted

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

For a sure thing high draft pick like Myles Garrett, the decision to turn pro after three years of college football is an easy choice. For others, there are no sure things.

Of the 103 players who decided to enter the draft even though they had some NCAA eligibility remaining, 28 of them were undrafted and will now hope to catch on somewhere as undrafted free agents.

Those include some fairly well-known names from the college football world including Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans, Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph, Ole Miss receiver Damore’ea Stringellow and Clemson receiver Artavis Scott.

Here’s the full list via the Associated Press:

KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

Devin Childress, WR, North Park

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

Jeremy Faulk, DT, Garden City CC

Tarean Folston, RB, Notre Dame

Isaiah Golden, DT, McNeese State

Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami

Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern

Titus Howard, DB, Slippery Rock

Tim Kimbrough, LB, Georgia

Jerome Lane, WR, Akron

Keevan Lucas, WR, Tulsa

Damien Mama, OL, USC

Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall

Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M

Marcus Oliver, LB, Indiana

Aaron Peak, DB, Butler County CC

Devine Redding, RB, Indiana

Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State

Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson

Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M

Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State

Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss

Charles Walker, DL, Oklahoma

Khari Waithe-Alexander, DE, Southern Illinois

Stanley Williams, RB, Kentucky

Joe Yearby, RB, Miami

Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor