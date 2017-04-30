 Skip to content

28 players who entered the draft early went undrafted

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
For a sure thing high draft pick like Myles Garrett, the decision to turn pro after three years of college football is an easy choice. For others, there are no sure things.

Of the 103 players who decided to enter the draft even though they had some NCAA eligibility remaining, 28 of them were undrafted and will now hope to catch on somewhere as undrafted free agents.

Those include some fairly well-known names from the college football world including Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans, Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph, Ole Miss receiver Damore’ea Stringellow and Clemson receiver Artavis Scott.

Here’s the full list via the Associated Press:

KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

Devin Childress, WR, North Park

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

Jeremy Faulk, DT, Garden City CC

Tarean Folston, RB, Notre Dame

Isaiah Golden, DT, McNeese State

Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami

Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern

Titus Howard, DB, Slippery Rock

Tim Kimbrough, LB, Georgia

Jerome Lane, WR, Akron

Keevan Lucas, WR, Tulsa

Damien Mama, OL, USC

Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall

Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M

Marcus Oliver, LB, Indiana

Aaron Peak, DB, Butler County CC

Devine Redding, RB, Indiana

Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State

Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson

Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M

Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State

Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss

Charles Walker, DL, Oklahoma

Khari Waithe-Alexander, DE, Southern Illinois

Stanley Williams, RB, Kentucky

Joe Yearby, RB, Miami

Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor

13 Responses to “28 players who entered the draft early went undrafted”
  1. cletusvandam says: Apr 30, 2017 2:04 PM

    Yet all the guys that beat on women got drafted, well done NFL!

  2. chawk12thman says: Apr 30, 2017 2:06 PM

    This list will shorten up the next few days. Based on the odds, not many will be in the NFL by start of regular season. Good luck to them.

  3. corporalirrelevant says: Apr 30, 2017 2:09 PM

    It’s pretty indefensible that they can’t play in the NCAA next year.

  4. VenerableAxiom says: Apr 30, 2017 2:27 PM

    There’s always Uber.

  5. charger383 says: Apr 30, 2017 2:29 PM

    they weren’t as really good as they thought they were

  6. mullman76 says: Apr 30, 2017 2:29 PM

    Swing and a miss.

    Let them go back to school.

    Easy fix.

  7. truecowboyfan says: Apr 30, 2017 2:48 PM

    They will all have the opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent. It’s not over yet… keep your heads up.

  8. pfatalbert says: Apr 30, 2017 3:10 PM

    They should go back and get their degrees at least

  9. stipez says: Apr 30, 2017 3:36 PM

    School blows

  10. genericcommenter says: Apr 30, 2017 3:38 PM

    I don’t know if it applies to any of these guys, but there were some early entrants who were already working on Masters degrees. I graduated from college with a famous guy who is in the NFL now. He played 1 more college season after we graduated. Some of these guys have freshman redshirts, medical redshirts, etc. There are 23-24 year olds in the “early” bunch along with 21 year olds who played 4 years.

  11. jag1959 says: Apr 30, 2017 3:48 PM

    charger383 says:
    Apr 30, 2017 2:29 PM
    they weren’t as really good as they thought they were
    ______________________

    If that’s true then they’d make good Cowboys fans

  12. mark0226 says: Apr 30, 2017 4:48 PM

    NCAA should let them play to finish their degree. Maybe one more year will help them get drafted next year.

  13. ZombieVikings says: Apr 30, 2017 6:49 PM

    Letting them back into the NCAA is the equivalent of telling your boss you quit, figuring out no one will hire you and asking for your job back.

    They let their ego decide, now they have to either get their degree or pound the pavement for real work.

