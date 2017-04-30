Bears won’t pick up the option on Kyle Fuller’s contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 30, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

The Bears started the draft weekend with a major surprise, but wrapped up business Sunday with something that was clearly #asexpected.

Via John Mullin of CSNChicago.com, the Bears said they were not picking up the fifth-year option on 2014 first-rounder Kyle Fuller.

Fuller didn’t play last year because of knee problems, and the Bears signed free agents Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper this offseason.

The Bears didn’t seem thrilled with Fuller’s efforts to come back last year, when the window was open for him to be activated from IR. Now, it’s reasonable to wonder how long he hangs around at all.