Bills fire entire scouting staff along with Doug Whaley

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

The Bills announced that General Manager Doug Whaley has been fired early on Sunday and they confirmed more departures later in the day.

Owner Terry Pegula said that the team has also cleared out their pro and amateur scouting departments as they shift directions on the personnel side of the organization. That housecleaning includes personnel heads Jim Monos and Kelvin Fisher, but Pegula says that a decision on vice president of football administration Jim Overdorf, who has a big role in contracts, will rest with the next General Manager.

Pegula said that the team made the decision to fire Whaley and the others after he and wife Kim “ran our process” and they made the moves now because the scouting year came to an end with the draft. He also said that Whaley ran the draft, which runs counter to the perception of many that coach Sean McDermott was pulling the strings and is a bit odd given the decision they made about Whaley’s future with the organization.

Whaley took over as Buffalo’s G.M. in 2013 before the Pegulas bought the team so this will be their first hire for the position.