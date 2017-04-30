Bills fire General Manager Doug Whaley

Doug Whaley is done.
Whaley, the Bills G.M. who had reportedly been on thin ice all offseason, was officially fired early Sunday morning.
“After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it’s the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new general manager will begin immediately.”
Almost immediately after the Bills hired head coach Sean McDermott, there was talk coming out of Buffalo that McDermott and Whaley didn’t see eye to eye, and that Pegula sided with McDermott when the two disagreed. Pegula reportedly gave McDermott control of the draft, and now that the draft is over, Whaley is out.
Loved the Bills draft and glad he is gone. Go Bills!!!
Wow. Smart move Buffalo. There is a lot of talent in that roster and the right combination of coach/GM combined with a clearly motivated owner could spell good things.
The best GM in the league is John Dorsey.
No we’ll see who’s “vision” for the team and the “direction” it goes was correct.
Whaley sucked and had no clue how to be a GM. But Thursday night he turned the 10th overall pick into: a new potential CB1, a very promising WR2 AND somehow landed Kansas City’s 2018 first round pick. It’s literally the best thing Whaley has ever pulled off and now he’s fired.
You could tell he was gone when they drafted a white QB, something Whaley never would have done.
Kim Pegula is the real GM, no matter who they hire.