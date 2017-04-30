Bills fire General Manager Doug Whaley

Doug Whaley is done.
Whaley, the Bills G.M. who had reportedly been on thin ice all offseason, was officially fired early Sunday morning.
“After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it’s the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new general manager will begin immediately.”
Almost immediately after the Bills hired head coach Sean McDermott, there was talk coming out of Buffalo that McDermott and Whaley didn’t see eye to eye, and that Pegula sided with McDermott when the two disagreed. Pegula reportedly gave McDermott control of the draft, and now that the draft is over, Whaley is out.
Loved the Bills draft and glad he is gone. Go Bills!!!
In other news, cat litter stinks and water is wet.
Wow. Smart move Buffalo. There is a lot of talent in that roster and the right combination of coach/GM combined with a clearly motivated owner could spell good things.
Good riddance….
Bills fan….
O happy day 🙂
If only the Pegulas would fire themselves as inept owners –
the once proud Bills deserve better !
I wish the whole AFC East was a powerhouse again…..
Man -THOSE were the days !
The best GM in the league is John Dorsey.
No we’ll see who’s “vision” for the team and the “direction” it goes was correct.
McDermott is Kaizer Söze!!!
Such a negative headline. It should read Tim Horton’s hires new night manager
The funniest part of all this…
Whaley sucked and had no clue how to be a GM. But Thursday night he turned the 10th overall pick into: a new potential CB1, a very promising WR2 AND somehow landed Kansas City’s 2018 first round pick. It’s literally the best thing Whaley has ever pulled off and now he’s fired.
You could tell he was gone when they drafted a white QB, something Whaley never would have done.
Kim Pegula is the real GM, no matter who they hire.
Honestly, by the end of the 2014 season I really thought Doug had something going there. He had made some awesome moves, picking up guys for nothing like Jerry Hughes, Baccari Rambo, Incognito, McCoy, etc, and just had generally built a solid overall roster. I always thought they were just a good QB away from being a serious contender until Rex came in. I think that that, and the inability to find a franchise QB were his downfall. Otherwise I really do think Whaley is a good GM.
About time, horrible GM
Love it….. finally, things will turn around in Buffalo…. Good riddance Whaley
Doug has missed on the majority of picks in the draft. Goodbye and good luck
Even Doug Whaley isn’t surprised by this. Just another example of a guy elevated to a position he didn’t earn or deserve simply due to the optics of diversity.
The Bills should hire Jeff Ireland as the new GM, he’s excellent.
The AFC East is garbage.
Plug any AFC North team (except Cleveland) into new england’s spot… and… they would skip healthily into the Super Bowl year after year.
What about Russ Brandon?
Iknowitall says:
Apr 30, 2017 8:50 AM
The best GM in the league is John Dorsey.
=================================
The best executive team in the league is Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio. Fixed it for you.
Patriots Nation is sad today…..we get some good players from Buffalo!
Saw that coming
The Bills made a great trade during the draft. Was that Whaley or McDermott?
Good for the Bills. They’re shaping up to be a better team this year and that will make the games against the Pats and the AFCE more fun this year.
Great job in the Draft. Not being forced to take Chad Kelly. And now Whaley finally gone. All signs that the owners have put the trust and authority in McDermott. As it should be.
I absolutely loved the Bills and Jets drafts, and this is just the cherry on top for the Bills fans.
“It’s literally the best thing Whaley has ever pulled off and now he’s fired.”
Whaley didn’t make the picks McDermott did.
“Pegula reportedly gave McDermott control of the draft”
Hopefully, Ryan Pace is next.
Made some good moves over the years but, the results just weren’t there. Good recent draft that the new coach ran. Hope it continues and better days are ahead.
As a Pats fan, was really thinking he deserved more time.
They drafted some good players (I think) this year. Just hope they don’t continue to be the Pats farm system!!
Garbage fire franchise, but at least they didn’t cheat unlike belicheat’s team.
Any organization which would hire Rex Ryan as head coach is a lame organization.
It’s sad to see the Bills decline, but they’ve done everything they could to make it happen.
Forget about his mediocre draft record (at best)
This is the guy who had a 9-7 team, fired his head coach, and then hired Rex Ryan who then went 8-8 and and then, after taking care of his brother’s retirement package, made the defense even worse by hiring his brother.
Heck – he even let Rex fire the Offensive coordinator after he “only” scored 31 points in a loss after the Ryan Brothers defense allowed 37 for a loss.
One shouldn’t have to look beyond those moves to know this guy was in way over his head and making the team worse and worse
When your GM needs to be told by the media that his head coach was fired by the owner, he’s really not a GM anymore
Somewhere Rex Ryan is gloating, still convinced that he and Rob just needed more time to implement their full 4-12 vision.
I am sure Whaley had nothing to do with the current draft. He was just not going to get fired before it. The only team nutty enough to fire a GM prior to the draft and let them talk to other teams is Washington.
Whaley took EJ Manuel with a #1 pick. When he bombed as a starter, he clashed with Doug Marrone over playing time. Marrone just took the money and ran rather than be stuck with Manuel as his qb. They kept him as a backup, which cost them a few more games as he was a turnover machine.
Whaley did make some good moves, but his inability to move on from Manuel was a big part of why he is gone. I also recall if you looked at the Bills roster, they had the lowest % of their own draft picks still on the team a few years later.
This is McDermott’s first head coaching job. He’s got a lot of potential but he’s also a rookie HC. Don’t expect too much, too soon. There are almost always growing pains so patience will be in order. Tons of upside there, though.
.
Chaos, regime change, disarray, scheme change…….. That’s the history of the Bills since 2000 in a nutshell.
.
I hear Ray Farmer is available 😛
Oh no, Mr. Bill……………..!
This is the time of year when Bills fans thump their chests and proclaim things will be different this year.
Then the season starts and it’s time to think about next year.
Wide right, you lose again.
Firing Whaley is like changing the deck chairs on the Titanic. Nothing to see here. Next year, McDermott will get the pink slip. The Bills love to fire and hire and fire, always looking for the quick fix. It’s the Bills way!
Hello, San Antonio Bills!
The number one job requirement for a GM is finding a good QB. The guys he brought in weren’t even good college QBs. They passed up so many who were. If the Bills had someone like Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, or Derek Carr, they could compete with anybody. None of those QBs were first rounders. Whaley is a good man. The Bills have a lot of really good players on their roster. They just need a darn QB. The owners kept Whaley around a long time and gave him so many chances. Time to move on.
finfansince68 says:
Apr 30, 2017 8:48 AM
If only the Pegulas would fire themselves as inept owners –
the once proud Bills deserve better !
I wish the whole AFC East was a powerhouse again…..
Man -THOSE were the days !
_____________________________________
Inept or not, the Bills are still in Buffalo, and that is a miracle. Owners learn. Once a team leaves a small town, they don’t come back.
Terry and Kim Pegula’s house must be like a revolving door. Oh, here comes a GM candidate for the Bills, no
Sabres, no Bills, no Sabres. Ouch.
Matt Millen and Mike Millbery are available.
The Thurman Thomas curse lives on, shouldn’t have dissed him in 99.
People say he’s a bad GM, but the talent on that team hasn’t been the problem. A couple of years ago, he had one of the most productive drafts in football. Just seems like the guy got a bad rap for a franchise that’s been a dumpster fire before he got the job. If you’re never allowed to hire a coach, all you can do is add talent, and for the most part, he did better than anybody else since the 80s.
Bills fans celebrate now and will be calling for McDermotts head in 12 months or less. You can’t win in this league without a good quarterback and not receivers.
“This is the guy who had a 9-7 team, fired his head coach, and then hired Rex Ryan ”
Didn’t Marone walk away of his own volition? And didn’t the Pegulas hire Ryan, not Whaley?
1) Whaley didn’t hire or fire Ryan the Pegula’s did b/c they knew the team would suck but they wanted a high profile coach to keep the fans in the seats.
2) Don’t you fire the GM and scouts before the draft?
3) I heard Wrecks Ryan on TV say that the Bills won the off-season, again.
4) The Bills will still suck!
how was even hired to begin with?
My goodness, a coach handling the draft, why not. They have to coach them, why not pick them as well.
Strange timing
The NFL Network is reporting that Terry Pegula will hire Kim Pegula as the Bills next GM!
Rick Speilman, hands down the best.
Whaley did some things well, but overall his below-average intelligence and management skills resulted in failure.
“The AFC East is garbage.
Plug any AFC North team (except Cleveland) into new england’s spot… and… they would skip healthily into the Super Bowl year after year.”
That’s right, take New England out, who has an over .800 winning percentage vs the AFCN and you might have a small chance.
But the again when the AFCE played the AFCN last season didn’t the Bills, Jets and Fins all go 4-0 vs that marshmello division?
Bills win another off-season title.
Pats fans must be so jealous 😉
By most all accounts, a big bonus for Buffalo fans.
Seriously.. how many GMs and coaches have the Pegulas had in their brief tenure 4? 5?
I’m only surprised it wasn’t Ted Thompson getting fired first.
Trent Baalke is available.
Diversity hirings indeed do not work. Look for the coming fall of Broncos and Chargers
But the again when the AFCE played the AFCN last season didn’t the Bills, Jets and Fins all go 4-0 vs that marshmello division?
—–
Um no.
Terry Pegula will hire Kim Pegula to be the next GM of the Buffalo Bills & Sabres!
They went 10-6 Vs North
“But the again when the AFCE played the AFCN last season didn’t the Bills, Jets and Fins all go 4-0 vs that marshmello division?”
Nope. They all went 2-2 (including a win against the Browns in each case. They all went 1-2 against real football teams in the AFCN) Jets and Fins both lost to Cinci during the Bengals 2-4 start to the season.
Basically, no, you were way off.
doctorrustbelt says:
Apr 30, 2017 9:12 AM
The AFC East is garbage.
Plug any AFC North team (except Cleveland) into new england’s spot… and… they would skip healthily into the Super Bowl year after year.
___________________
The AFCE went 11-5 against AFCN. Pats 4-0, Bills 3-1, Fins 2-2, Jets 2-2.
The best team in the AFC North last year, the Steelers, only went 2-2 vs the AFC East, losing to the Pats and Dolphins while beating the Jets and Bills.
waynefontesismyfather says:
Apr 30, 2017 9:03 AM
Even Doug Whaley isn’t surprised by this. Just another example of a guy elevated to a position he didn’t earn or deserve simply due to the optics of diversity.
——————————————————-
Too bad the Bills didn’t go the diversity route for hiring coaches instead of going with the Ryan twins.
This is exactly how Charlie Casserly was fired in Houston. They tied him up during the draft and let the new coach make the picks. Then as soon as the draft was over he was fired. That was the ’05 draft when Casserly was drooling all over Reggie Bush. Despite what Casserly wanted the team decided to pass on Bush and took Mario Williams instead. To this day Casserly brags about making that pick. I have no respect for him.