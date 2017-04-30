 Skip to content

Bills fire General Manager Doug Whaley

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 8:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

Doug Whaley is done.

Whaley, the Bills G.M. who had reportedly been on thin ice all offseason, was officially fired early Sunday morning.

“After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it’s the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new general manager will begin immediately.”

Almost immediately after the Bills hired head coach Sean McDermott, there was talk coming out of Buffalo that McDermott and Whaley didn’t see eye to eye, and that Pegula sided with McDermott when the two disagreed. Pegula reportedly gave McDermott control of the draft, and now that the draft is over, Whaley is out.

Permalink 73 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
73 Responses to “Bills fire General Manager Doug Whaley”
  1. billswillnevermove says: Apr 30, 2017 8:41 AM

    Loved the Bills draft and glad he is gone. Go Bills!!!

  2. MichaelEdits says: Apr 30, 2017 8:42 AM

    In other news, cat litter stinks and water is wet.

  3. jstew0103 says: Apr 30, 2017 8:42 AM

    Wow. Smart move Buffalo. There is a lot of talent in that roster and the right combination of coach/GM combined with a clearly motivated owner could spell good things.

  4. unclebluck says: Apr 30, 2017 8:43 AM

    Good riddance….

    Bills fan….

  5. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Apr 30, 2017 8:44 AM

    O happy day 🙂

  6. finfansince68 says: Apr 30, 2017 8:48 AM

    If only the Pegulas would fire themselves as inept owners –
    the once proud Bills deserve better !
    I wish the whole AFC East was a powerhouse again…..
    Man -THOSE were the days !

  7. Iknowitall says: Apr 30, 2017 8:50 AM

    The best GM in the league is John Dorsey.

  8. thetooloftools says: Apr 30, 2017 8:53 AM

    No we’ll see who’s “vision” for the team and the “direction” it goes was correct.

  9. therealtrenches says: Apr 30, 2017 8:53 AM

    McDermott is Kaizer Söze!!!

  10. jpaq68 says: Apr 30, 2017 8:54 AM

    Such a negative headline. It should read Tim Horton’s hires new night manager

  11. Patskrieg says: Apr 30, 2017 8:54 AM

    The funniest part of all this…

    Whaley sucked and had no clue how to be a GM. But Thursday night he turned the 10th overall pick into: a new potential CB1, a very promising WR2 AND somehow landed Kansas City’s 2018 first round pick. It’s literally the best thing Whaley has ever pulled off and now he’s fired.

  12. joetoronto says: Apr 30, 2017 8:55 AM

    You could tell he was gone when they drafted a white QB, something Whaley never would have done.

    Kim Pegula is the real GM, no matter who they hire.

  13. flakeybiscuits says: Apr 30, 2017 8:58 AM

    Honestly, by the end of the 2014 season I really thought Doug had something going there. He had made some awesome moves, picking up guys for nothing like Jerry Hughes, Baccari Rambo, Incognito, McCoy, etc, and just had generally built a solid overall roster. I always thought they were just a good QB away from being a serious contender until Rex came in. I think that that, and the inability to find a franchise QB were his downfall. Otherwise I really do think Whaley is a good GM.

  14. jimnaizeeum says: Apr 30, 2017 8:58 AM

    About time, horrible GM

  15. thebeeper says: Apr 30, 2017 9:00 AM

    Love it….. finally, things will turn around in Buffalo…. Good riddance Whaley

  16. vesh31 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:01 AM

    Doug has missed on the majority of picks in the draft. Goodbye and good luck

  17. waynefontesismyfather says: Apr 30, 2017 9:03 AM

    Even Doug Whaley isn’t surprised by this. Just another example of a guy elevated to a position he didn’t earn or deserve simply due to the optics of diversity.

  18. RandyinRoxbury says: Apr 30, 2017 9:09 AM

    The Bills should hire Jeff Ireland as the new GM, he’s excellent.

  19. doctorrustbelt says: Apr 30, 2017 9:12 AM

    The AFC East is garbage.

    Plug any AFC North team (except Cleveland) into new england’s spot… and… they would skip healthily into the Super Bowl year after year.

  20. gridles says: Apr 30, 2017 9:12 AM

    What about Russ Brandon?

  21. pastabelly says: Apr 30, 2017 9:16 AM

    Iknowitall says:
    Apr 30, 2017 8:50 AM
    The best GM in the league is John Dorsey.
    =================================
    The best executive team in the league is Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio. Fixed it for you.

  22. gstewart400 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:17 AM

    Patriots Nation is sad today…..we get some good players from Buffalo!

  23. margoadams says: Apr 30, 2017 9:18 AM

    Saw that coming

  24. intrafinesse says: Apr 30, 2017 9:25 AM

    The Bills made a great trade during the draft. Was that Whaley or McDermott?

  25. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:29 AM

    Good for the Bills. They’re shaping up to be a better team this year and that will make the games against the Pats and the AFCE more fun this year.

  26. corkspop says: Apr 30, 2017 9:34 AM

    Great job in the Draft. Not being forced to take Chad Kelly. And now Whaley finally gone. All signs that the owners have put the trust and authority in McDermott. As it should be.

  27. ryann252013 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:41 AM

    I absolutely loved the Bills and Jets drafts, and this is just the cherry on top for the Bills fans.

  28. bassmanatl says: Apr 30, 2017 9:43 AM

    “It’s literally the best thing Whaley has ever pulled off and now he’s fired.”

    Whaley didn’t make the picks McDermott did.

    “Pegula reportedly gave McDermott control of the draft”

  29. alshonbrandontandem says: Apr 30, 2017 9:47 AM

    Hopefully, Ryan Pace is next.

  30. billstime17 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:50 AM

    Made some good moves over the years but, the results just weren’t there. Good recent draft that the new coach ran. Hope it continues and better days are ahead.

  31. nfl1818 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:53 AM

    As a Pats fan, was really thinking he deserved more time.

  32. toybkshr says: Apr 30, 2017 9:55 AM

    They drafted some good players (I think) this year. Just hope they don’t continue to be the Pats farm system!!

  33. wib22 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:56 AM

    Garbage fire franchise, but at least they didn’t cheat unlike belicheat’s team.

  34. nyneal says: Apr 30, 2017 9:59 AM

    Any organization which would hire Rex Ryan as head coach is a lame organization.
    It’s sad to see the Bills decline, but they’ve done everything they could to make it happen.

  35. j0esixpack says: Apr 30, 2017 9:59 AM

    Forget about his mediocre draft record (at best)

    This is the guy who had a 9-7 team, fired his head coach, and then hired Rex Ryan who then went 8-8 and and then, after taking care of his brother’s retirement package, made the defense even worse by hiring his brother.

    Heck – he even let Rex fire the Offensive coordinator after he “only” scored 31 points in a loss after the Ryan Brothers defense allowed 37 for a loss.

    One shouldn’t have to look beyond those moves to know this guy was in way over his head and making the team worse and worse

    When your GM needs to be told by the media that his head coach was fired by the owner, he’s really not a GM anymore

  36. walker1191 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:00 AM

    Somewhere Rex Ryan is gloating, still convinced that he and Rob just needed more time to implement their full 4-12 vision.

  37. hamlet423 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:01 AM

    I am sure Whaley had nothing to do with the current draft. He was just not going to get fired before it. The only team nutty enough to fire a GM prior to the draft and let them talk to other teams is Washington.

    Whaley took EJ Manuel with a #1 pick. When he bombed as a starter, he clashed with Doug Marrone over playing time. Marrone just took the money and ran rather than be stuck with Manuel as his qb. They kept him as a backup, which cost them a few more games as he was a turnover machine.

    Whaley did make some good moves, but his inability to move on from Manuel was a big part of why he is gone. I also recall if you looked at the Bills roster, they had the lowest % of their own draft picks still on the team a few years later.

  38. TheDPR says: Apr 30, 2017 10:02 AM

    This is McDermott’s first head coaching job. He’s got a lot of potential but he’s also a rookie HC. Don’t expect too much, too soon. There are almost always growing pains so patience will be in order. Tons of upside there, though.

  39. 6ball says: Apr 30, 2017 10:09 AM

    .
    Chaos, regime change, disarray, scheme change…….. That’s the history of the Bills since 2000 in a nutshell.
    .

  40. theuncletodd says: Apr 30, 2017 10:12 AM

    I hear Ray Farmer is available 😛

  41. babygaga19 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:14 AM

    Oh no, Mr. Bill……………..!

  42. widerightyouloseagain says: Apr 30, 2017 10:19 AM

    This is the time of year when Bills fans thump their chests and proclaim things will be different this year.

    Then the season starts and it’s time to think about next year.

    Wide right, you lose again.

  43. babygaga19 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:20 AM

    Firing Whaley is like changing the deck chairs on the Titanic. Nothing to see here. Next year, McDermott will get the pink slip. The Bills love to fire and hire and fire, always looking for the quick fix. It’s the Bills way!

  44. guyjuneguyjune says: Apr 30, 2017 10:24 AM

    Hello, San Antonio Bills!

  45. tonebones says: Apr 30, 2017 10:24 AM

    The number one job requirement for a GM is finding a good QB. The guys he brought in weren’t even good college QBs. They passed up so many who were. If the Bills had someone like Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, or Derek Carr, they could compete with anybody. None of those QBs were first rounders. Whaley is a good man. The Bills have a lot of really good players on their roster. They just need a darn QB. The owners kept Whaley around a long time and gave him so many chances. Time to move on.

  46. davedsone says: Apr 30, 2017 10:25 AM

    finfansince68 says:
    Apr 30, 2017 8:48 AM
    If only the Pegulas would fire themselves as inept owners –
    the once proud Bills deserve better !
    I wish the whole AFC East was a powerhouse again…..
    Man -THOSE were the days !

    _____________________________________

    Inept or not, the Bills are still in Buffalo, and that is a miracle. Owners learn. Once a team leaves a small town, they don’t come back.

  47. 19dead2 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:26 AM

    Terry and Kim Pegula’s house must be like a revolving door. Oh, here comes a GM candidate for the Bills, no
    Sabres, no Bills, no Sabres. Ouch.

  48. 19dead2 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:27 AM

    Matt Millen and Mike Millbery are available.

  49. RandyinRoxbury says: Apr 30, 2017 10:28 AM

    The Thurman Thomas curse lives on, shouldn’t have dissed him in 99.

  50. realfootballfan says: Apr 30, 2017 10:32 AM

    People say he’s a bad GM, but the talent on that team hasn’t been the problem. A couple of years ago, he had one of the most productive drafts in football. Just seems like the guy got a bad rap for a franchise that’s been a dumpster fire before he got the job. If you’re never allowed to hire a coach, all you can do is add talent, and for the most part, he did better than anybody else since the 80s.

  51. 667s650w says: Apr 30, 2017 10:43 AM

    Bills fans celebrate now and will be calling for McDermotts head in 12 months or less. You can’t win in this league without a good quarterback and not receivers.

  52. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:43 AM

    “This is the guy who had a 9-7 team, fired his head coach, and then hired Rex Ryan ”

    Didn’t Marone walk away of his own volition? And didn’t the Pegulas hire Ryan, not Whaley?

  53. styro1 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:48 AM

    1) Whaley didn’t hire or fire Ryan the Pegula’s did b/c they knew the team would suck but they wanted a high profile coach to keep the fans in the seats.
    2) Don’t you fire the GM and scouts before the draft?
    3) I heard Wrecks Ryan on TV say that the Bills won the off-season, again.
    4) The Bills will still suck!

  54. tylawspick6 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:48 AM

    how was even hired to begin with?

  55. manderson4150 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:49 AM

    My goodness, a coach handling the draft, why not. They have to coach them, why not pick them as well.

  56. buttfumbles says: Apr 30, 2017 10:52 AM

    Strange timing

  57. styro1 says: Apr 30, 2017 10:59 AM

    The NFL Network is reporting that Terry Pegula will hire Kim Pegula as the Bills next GM!

  58. brianh992 says: Apr 30, 2017 11:04 AM

    Rick Speilman, hands down the best.

  59. exinsidetrader says: Apr 30, 2017 11:11 AM

    Whaley did some things well, but overall his below-average intelligence and management skills resulted in failure.

  60. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 30, 2017 11:12 AM

    “The AFC East is garbage.

    Plug any AFC North team (except Cleveland) into new england’s spot… and… they would skip healthily into the Super Bowl year after year.”

    That’s right, take New England out, who has an over .800 winning percentage vs the AFCN and you might have a small chance.

    But the again when the AFCE played the AFCN last season didn’t the Bills, Jets and Fins all go 4-0 vs that marshmello division?

  61. exinsidetrader says: Apr 30, 2017 11:13 AM

    Bills win another off-season title.
    Pats fans must be so jealous 😉

  62. steelerdeathstar says: Apr 30, 2017 11:19 AM

    By most all accounts, a big bonus for Buffalo fans.

  63. therealraider says: Apr 30, 2017 11:23 AM

    Seriously.. how many GMs and coaches have the Pegulas had in their brief tenure 4? 5?

  64. igocommando says: Apr 30, 2017 11:28 AM

    I’m only surprised it wasn’t Ted Thompson getting fired first.

  65. firerogergoodellnow says: Apr 30, 2017 11:34 AM

    Trent Baalke is available.

  66. thun2der says: Apr 30, 2017 11:46 AM

    Diversity hirings indeed do not work. Look for the coming fall of Broncos and Chargers

  67. dimi1919 says: Apr 30, 2017 11:49 AM

    But the again when the AFCE played the AFCN last season didn’t the Bills, Jets and Fins all go 4-0 vs that marshmello division?

    —–

    Um no.

  68. styro1 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:21 PM

    Terry Pegula will hire Kim Pegula to be the next GM of the Buffalo Bills & Sabres!

  69. thun2der says: Apr 30, 2017 12:29 PM

    They went 10-6 Vs North

  70. eezyxyz says: Apr 30, 2017 12:30 PM

    “But the again when the AFCE played the AFCN last season didn’t the Bills, Jets and Fins all go 4-0 vs that marshmello division?”

    Nope. They all went 2-2 (including a win against the Browns in each case. They all went 1-2 against real football teams in the AFCN) Jets and Fins both lost to Cinci during the Bengals 2-4 start to the season.

    Basically, no, you were way off.

  71. styro1 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:33 PM

    doctorrustbelt says:
    Apr 30, 2017 9:12 AM
    The AFC East is garbage.

    Plug any AFC North team (except Cleveland) into new england’s spot… and… they would skip healthily into the Super Bowl year after year.
    ___________________
    The AFCE went 11-5 against AFCN. Pats 4-0, Bills 3-1, Fins 2-2, Jets 2-2.
    The best team in the AFC North last year, the Steelers, only went 2-2 vs the AFC East, losing to the Pats and Dolphins while beating the Jets and Bills.

  72. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Apr 30, 2017 12:54 PM

    waynefontesismyfather says:
    Apr 30, 2017 9:03 AM
    Even Doug Whaley isn’t surprised by this. Just another example of a guy elevated to a position he didn’t earn or deserve simply due to the optics of diversity.
    ——————————————————-

    Too bad the Bills didn’t go the diversity route for hiring coaches instead of going with the Ryan twins.

  73. baldbuc says: Apr 30, 2017 1:41 PM

    This is exactly how Charlie Casserly was fired in Houston. They tied him up during the draft and let the new coach make the picks. Then as soon as the draft was over he was fired. That was the ’05 draft when Casserly was drooling all over Reggie Bush. Despite what Casserly wanted the team decided to pass on Bush and took Mario Williams instead. To this day Casserly brags about making that pick. I have no respect for him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!