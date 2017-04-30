Bills owner Terry Pegula not explaining why he fired Doug Whaley

The Bills fired General Manager Doug Whaley today. Bills owner Terry Pegula doesn’t want to explain why.
“We have certain aspects we need to get a little better in,” Pegula said, in about as generic a comment as an owner could make about the decision to fire a G.M.
Via ESPN, when Pegula was asked what those “certain aspects” are, he declined to answer.
“I need to keep that private,” he said. “I don’t want to discuss that publicly.”
It’s been clear since shortly after new head coach Sean McDermott was hired in January that McDermott was making more decisions and Whaley was seeing his authority diminished. Pegula said in January that he thought it was insulting that people were describing the Bills as a dysfunctional front office, but that didn’t stop widespread discussions in March that Whaley was on the way out.
Now Whaley is officially out, but Pegula still doesn’t want to explain what, exactly, went wrong on this franchise that has seen so much turmoil this offseason.
Lack of results, and his inability to get along with any head coaches. Pretty simple to me.
Pegula is becoming one of the worst owners in all of sports.
Look how he’s managing the Sabres too. Who would want to work for a guy that just whacks everyone when he feels like it and makes odd hires in the first place.
The new Browns.
Get ready Buffalo fans. Chapter 1 of the “Kroenke World of Sports Management”. Explain nothing, avoid everyone and if the minions are caught have them deny, deny, deny. You will be moving soon. Has McDermott every been involved in a relocating franchise?
“We have certain aspects we need to get a little better in,” Pegula said. Ya as in Wins….
We’re officially in the age of “you’re beneath me, I don’t need to explain myself”.
At this point, it doesn’t matter to a fired coach, the scouts and assistant coaches, but it might matter to the folks who will take those positions & await their own firing.
What went wrong was when Pagula bought the franchise.