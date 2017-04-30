Bills owner Terry Pegula not explaining why he fired Doug Whaley

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

The Bills fired General Manager Doug Whaley today. Bills owner Terry Pegula doesn’t want to explain why.

“We have certain aspects we need to get a little better in,” Pegula said, in about as generic a comment as an owner could make about the decision to fire a G.M.

Via ESPN, when Pegula was asked what those “certain aspects” are, he declined to answer.

“I need to keep that private,” he said. “I don’t want to discuss that publicly.”

It’s been clear since shortly after new head coach Sean McDermott was hired in January that McDermott was making more decisions and Whaley was seeing his authority diminished. Pegula said in January that he thought it was insulting that people were describing the Bills as a dysfunctional front office, but that didn’t stop widespread discussions in March that Whaley was on the way out.

Now Whaley is officially out, but Pegula still doesn’t want to explain what, exactly, went wrong on this franchise that has seen so much turmoil this offseason.