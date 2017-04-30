 Skip to content

Browns got nine players for Carson Wentz, and they’re not done yet

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT
The haul of players the Browns have acquired with picks they got from Philadelphia in last year’s Carson Wentz trade is extraordinary, and it hasn’t even ended yet.

Cleveland sent the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft (along with a 2017 fourth-round pick) to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s first-round, third-round, and fourth-round picks in last year’s draft, Philadelphia’s first-round pick in this year’s Draft and Philadelphia’s second-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

With Philadelphia’s 2016 first-round pick, Cleveland traded down again and got Tennessee’s first-round pick and third-round pick, as well as Tennessee’s 2017 second-round pick. With Tennessee’s first-round pick, Cleveland chose receiver Corey Coleman. With Tennessee’s third-round pick, Cleveland chose offensive tackle Shon Coleman. With Tennessee’s 2017 second-round pick, Cleveland chose quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Cleveland packaged Philadelphia’s 2016 third-round pick and a fifth-round pick and traded them to Carolina for the Panthers’ 2016 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks. With the third-round pick, Cleveland chose quarterback Cody Kessler. With the fourth-round pick, Cleveland chose safety Derrick Kindred. With the fifth-round pick, Cleveland chose offensive tackle Spencer Drango.

Cleveland sent Philadelphia’s 2016 fourth-round pick to Oakland for the Raiders’ fourth- and fifth-round picks. With the fourth-round pick, the Browns chose receiver Ricardo Louis. With the fifth-round pick, the Browns chose receiver Jordan Payton.

Cleveland sent Philadelphia’s 2017 first-round pick to Houston for the Texans’ first-round picks this year and next year. With the Texans’ first-round pick, the Browns selected safety Jabrill Peppers.

So the Browns now have nine players — Corey Coleman, Shon Coleman, DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Derrick Kindred, Spencer Drango, Ricardo Louis, Jordan Payton, Jabrill Peppers — as well as the Texans’ first-round pick next year and the Eagles’ second-round pick next year, all for trading the opportunity to choose Wentz.

That’s an incredible haul. Also incredible is the possibility that Wentz will turn into a franchise quarterback, the Browns won’t find one, and Cleveland fans will be left wishing the Browns hadn’t made that trade.

  1. arb927 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:21 PM

    Means nothing without a franchise QB

  2. exinsidetrader says: Apr 30, 2017 12:22 PM

    There’s a fine line between acquiring value for value’s sake and acquiring a necessary top 8 QB … but there is a line.

  3. thegreatgabbert says: Apr 30, 2017 12:23 PM

    Who knows, but the time all is said and done they could have 4 or 5 players named Coleman out of the deal.

  4. skoobyfl says: Apr 30, 2017 12:23 PM

    Wentz looks the part and knowing the Browns, it’s assured they messed up.

  5. vinzclorth0 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:25 PM

    The Browns still don’t have a QB.

    1-15.

  6. mathandstatsmatter says: Apr 30, 2017 12:28 PM

    And…. I’ll still take Wentz instead.

  7. happy1114 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:30 PM

    So far its a lot of names…thats all!

  8. laukkanen5 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:32 PM

    they also got 6 for Julio Jones…how did that work out ?

    9 players listed…not one jumps out as anything special….Peppers 1 int in college…hooray….

    analytics

  9. babygaga19 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:32 PM

    Da Browns. 3-13 in 2017. Factory of sadness is open.

  10. kylecleric says: Apr 30, 2017 12:34 PM

    “That’s an incredible haul. Also incredible is the possibility that Wentz will turn into a franchise quarterback, the Browns won’t find one, and Cleveland fans will be left wishing the Browns hadn’t made that trade.”

    Certainly possible for Wentz to become a franchise QB. It’s also possible that Kessler (who was statistically better last year than Wentz with less talent around him) or Kizer become better franchise quarterbacks. Also incredible is the possibility that the Browns got the better haul and may have gotten the better quarterback.

  11. xpensivewinos says: Apr 30, 2017 12:34 PM

    Quality, not quantity.

    The Browns better meet those somewhere in between……..

  12. cabosan1978 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:34 PM

    Go Browns!! Even this Pack fan is pulling for you to turn this thing around. Solid fan base. Best of luck!!

  13. therealtrenches says: Apr 30, 2017 12:35 PM

    Yeah, but how many scouts lost their jobs for passing on him again?

  14. jimnaizeeum says: Apr 30, 2017 12:36 PM

    They would have a brighter future if they would have picked Wentz.

  15. styro1 says: Apr 30, 2017 12:36 PM

    Browns got nine players for Carson Wentz….and the still don’t have a quality QB.

