 Skip to content

Browns got nine players for Carson Wentz, and they’re not done yet

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The haul of players the Browns have acquired with picks they got from Philadelphia in last year’s Carson Wentz trade is extraordinary, and it hasn’t even ended yet.

Cleveland sent the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft (along with a 2017 fourth-round pick) to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s first-round, third-round, and fourth-round picks in last year’s draft, Philadelphia’s first-round pick in this year’s Draft and Philadelphia’s second-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

With Philadelphia’s 2016 first-round pick, Cleveland traded down again and got Tennessee’s first-round pick and third-round pick, as well as Tennessee’s 2017 second-round pick. With Tennessee’s first-round pick, Cleveland chose receiver Corey Coleman. With Tennessee’s third-round pick, Cleveland chose offensive tackle Shon Coleman. With Tennessee’s 2017 second-round pick, Cleveland chose quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Cleveland packaged Philadelphia’s 2016 third-round pick and a fifth-round pick and traded them to Carolina for the Panthers’ 2016 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks. With the third-round pick, Cleveland chose quarterback Cody Kessler. With the fourth-round pick, Cleveland chose safety Derrick Kindred. With the fifth-round pick, Cleveland chose offensive tackle Spencer Drango.

Cleveland sent Philadelphia’s 2016 fourth-round pick to Oakland for the Raiders’ fourth- and fifth-round picks. With the fourth-round pick, the Browns chose receiver Ricardo Louis. With the fifth-round pick, the Browns chose receiver Jordan Payton.

Cleveland sent Philadelphia’s 2017 first-round pick to Houston for the Texans’ first-round picks this year and next year. With the Texans’ first-round pick, the Browns selected safety Jabrill Peppers.

So the Browns now have nine players — Corey Coleman, Shon Coleman, DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Derrick Kindred, Spencer Drango, Ricardo Louis, Jordan Payton, Jabrill Peppers — as well as the Texans’ first-round pick next year and the Eagles’ second-round pick next year, all for trading the opportunity to choose Wentz.

That’s an incredible haul. Also incredible is the possibility that Wentz will turn into a franchise quarterback, the Browns won’t find one, and Cleveland fans will be left wishing the Browns hadn’t made that trade.

Permalink 104 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
yo

Colts part ways with their long-time long snapper

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Colts currently don’t have many players who made it to the Pro Bowl. They now have one fewer.

The team announced on Monday morning the termination of 10 player, including former Pro Bowl long snapper Matt Overton. He appeared in all 65 regular-season and postseason games of his five-year career, making it to the Pro Bowl in 2013.

Also gone are safety Duke Williams, linebacker Alex Bazzie, punter Devon Bell, long snapper Joe Fortunato, cornerback Charles James, inside linebacker Deon King, safety Stefan McClure, cornerback Larry Scott, and wide receiver Devin Street. Most of the players arrived before G.M. Chris Ballard replaced Ryan Grigson.

Fortunato was signed in late March to compete with Overton. (Apparently, neither one won the Water Pik.)

It will be fairly easy for the Colts to find another long snapper. It will be a lot harder to find all of the other players they need in order to hang the one banner everyone covets the most.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Takkarist McKinley won’t be fined for his on-stage profanity

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Getty Images

Falcons first-rounder Takkarist McKinley hasn’t signed his first contract yet, but he’s already saving money.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the rookie defensive end won’t actually be fined for his on-air profanity while he celebrated Thursday night.

After dropping an F-bomb during the live broadcast, McKinley anticipated what might be coming, saying “Fine me later, man.”

But it appears the league has chosen the common-sense path with this one, rather than punishing what was one of the genuine moments of emotion during the weekend.

So with that out of the way, perhaps the league can install a seven-second delay next year. And perhaps it will be as effective as the way they’ve convinced to their broadcast partners to delay the tipping of picks which everyone with a Twitter account already knows.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Howie Roseman: Can’t say in April if Ryan Mathews will be on team in September

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

Heading into the draft, there were predictions that the Eagles would grab a running back early but things didn’t play out that way.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the team unsuccessfully attempted to trade up before the Vikings took Dalvin Cook in the second round, which meant they waited until the fourth round to add Donnel Pumphrey. Pumphrey joins Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Ryan Mathews on the depth chart, although some have wondered if Mathews’ days in Philly are numbered.

Mathews is coming off neck surgery and has a $5 million cap hit, but Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said there’s been no call about his future with the franchise.

“Ryan Mathews is on this team,” Roseman said. “Can I tell you anyone who is going to be on this team in September, and we’re here in April?”

The team may not have a clear lead back, but coach Doug Pederson said he believes the team has “enough to get the job done” as the Eagles move into the next stage of their offseason.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Drew Pearson: Roger Goodell encouraged my trolling of Philly fans

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

One of the best moments of the NFL draft came when the great Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson, invited to Philadelphia to announce a Cowboys pick, embraced the hate he got from Eagles fans. Pearson may have been the only man on stage to hear more boos than NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Pearson says Goodell loved it.

Pearson appeared on PFT Live this morning and said that before he decided to talk a little trash to the Philadelphia fans, he ran it by Goodell backstage, and Goodell was on board.

“I’m thinking he might say, ‘Oh, no, don’t say anything like that, that might get them too fired up, might cause a riot out there in that crowd.’ But to my surprise, he encouraged me to say that and to get the crowd even more riled up,” Pearson said of his conversation with Goodell.

Pearson said the NFL provided him with a strong security presence just in case the Philadelphia fans had gone crazy. As it turned out, he and Goodell were hit with nothing worse than boos.

Permalink 53 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Jags won’t cut Branden Albert or give him a new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT
Getty Images

After the Jaguars took Cam Robinson in the second round of the draft, General Manager Dave Caldwell said that Robinson will compete for the left tackle job.

That job was ticketed for Branden Albert, who arrived in a trade with the Dolphins earlier in the offseason, but Albert has stayed away from voluntary offseason work. He reportedly wants a new contract as his current deal includes no guaranteed money, although that desire may go unfulfilled.

Caldwell said the team has no plans to give Albert a new deal or cut him to move on with Robinson.

“We have his rights, and we expect him to show up when he has to,” Caldwell said, via ESPN.com. “This is all voluntary, so it’s his decision to not be here. He’s got that right to do that. As long as he comes in shape when it’s mandatory and comes in and does the things he’s supposed to do, we’ll welcome him with open arms.”

With a hole at left guard, the Jaguars may find room for both Albert and Robinson in their eventual lineup. Albert just needs to show up if they are going to make any plans on that front.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 7:07 AM EDT
Getty Images

Who are candidates to replace Doug Whaley as the Bills’ General Manager?

A look at why the Dolphins passed on safeties in the draft.

The Patriots made trades with former employees during the draft.

Jets S Jamal Adams‘ last game at LSU was one of his best.

The draft is over, but the Ravens still have work to do on their roster.

The Bengals may have a tough cut to make at wide receiver.

A Browns history lesson for newly drafted players.

The Steelers like the “hearts and smarts” of their draft class.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson bought his mom a car for her birthday.

Colts scouts shared some thoughts about the team’s draft picks before the team shook up that department.

A few questions about the Jaguars following the draft.

The Titans added several offensive pieces in the draft.

DE DeMarcus Walker saw snow for the first time on his visit to Broncos headquarters.

Chiefs G.M. John Dorsey traded up more this year than in his first four years on the job.

Said Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie, “You have to have speed to play the game the way it’s going now. You have to be able to play in space. You have to be able to match up. We took all of that into consideration when we brought these players in.”

A succession plan for Chargers QB Philip Rivers remains up in the air.

The Cowboys secondary is getting a lot of new blood.

It looks like Ereck Flowers will be at left tackle for the Giants again this year.

Eagles CB Rasul Douglas outperformed his own expectations for a football career.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden explained how this year’s draft picks fit into the team.

The Bears and QB Mike Glennon might have an uncomfortable conversation soon.

The Lions expect Jarrad Davis to be a middle linebacker.

Signing G Jahri Evans impacted the Packers’ approach to the draft.

Can Elijah Lee start at linebacker for the Vikings?

The Falcons cleared space for new arrivals by releasing three players.

Previewing some Panthers position battles.

Saints coach Sean Payton is excited about the addition of RB Alvin Kamara.

Is it too soon for the Buccaneers to think about the 2018 draft?

A look at how much the Cardinals should expect from their rookies in 2017.

The Rams are deeper at wide receiver and on the defensive line after the draft.

The 49ers made sure they were drafting the right D.J. Jones from Ole Miss.

A sampling of the reaction to the Seahawks’ draft moves.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

Dolphins will pick up the 2018 option on Ja’Wuan James’ contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT
AP

The Dolphins are counting on Ja’Wuan James being a cornerstone of their offensive line for years to come, or at least one year beyond his current contract.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will pick up the fifth-year option on James’ rookie deal, keeping him with the team through 2018.

The Dolphins are hoping to be solid on the edged with James on the right and Laremy Tunsil on the left, which allowed them to trade veteran Branden Albert to Jacksonville this offseason.

Teams have until Wednesday to pick up the options on 2014 first-rounders, and you can follow along with their decisions with our handy tracker.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Mike Shula wants to give Cam Newton more Tom Brady-style passes

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 6:43 AM EDT
AP

The Panthers have been talking about evolving their offense all offseason. Specifically, they want to try to turn Cam Newton into a little more of a Tom Brady.

Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula told Peter King of TheMMQB.com that part of the reason the Panthers took a pair of multi-dimensional backs/receivers with their first two picks was to give Newton more easy completions per game, much in the same way Brady used backs James White and Dion Lewis in the Super Bowl, connecting on 15-of-19 passes for 112 yards (5.9 yards per completion)

“In the Super Bowl, how many passes do you think Tom Brady threw to his backs? Mostly completed, right?” Shula said. “So maybe sometimes it turns into just a four-yard gain. But I’ll take a four-yard gain. . . .

They’re glorified runs sometimes, but they work and it doesn’t matter what you call them.”

Both first-rounder Christian McCaffrey and second-rounder Curtis Samuel have the kind of hands and quickness (and in Samuel’s case, pure speed) to make them dangerous weapons in the passing game.

The greater question might be whether Shula is the one to administer such an attack.

In his eight seasons as an NFL coordinator (four each in Tampa Bay under Tony Dungy and in Carolina), his offenses ranked 22.4th in the league in total yards and 18.9th in points. In five of those eight seasons they ranked 22nd or worse in yards, and in six of the eight seasons, they ranked 18th or worse in scoring. The only time they ranked in the top third of the league in either category was when the Panthers led the league in scoring in 2015 when they went 15-1 en route to the Super Bowl.

But after a disappointing 2016 season which wasn’t the fault of any one man, the Panthers have given Newton and Shula more chances to succeed this offseason, with players who should make it easier for both of them.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

49ers were prepared to take Reuben Foster at No. 3, got him at No. 31

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2017, 6:21 AM EDT
AP

When 49ers G.M. John Lynch claimed he landed in round one two of his top three players on the board, he wasn’t lying. Unless he also did a great job of lying to Peter King of TheMMQB.com.

The 49ers welcomed King into the draft room, and he explains: (1) that the 49ers truly didn’t know who the Bears planned to take upon moving from No. 3 to No. 2; and (2) that the 49ers truly would have taken Reuben Foster at No.3, if the Bears had selected Solomon Thomas at No. 2 and if the 49ers couldn’t trade down.

King also explains that the 49ers were talking to another team about a trade up to No.2, a fact that should make Bears fans less convinced that G.M. Ryan Pace got hoodwinked to trade up for a guy the 49ers wouldn’t have taken. But the 49ers wouldn’t disclose the team, to the Bears or to King. Which should make Bears fans wonder whether Pace indeed got hoodwinked.

The 49ers also had been talking to Foster’s agent about “some contract concessions” aimed at Foster’s off-field concerns (he was kicked out of the Scouting Combine for arguing with a hospital worker, and he failed the drug test with a diluted sample), and Foster’s agent was “amenable” to those measures. (That type of pre-selection negotiation is technically a no-no, but it happens routinely.) As a result, the 49ers would have moved as low as No. 8 to get Foster, with the thinking that the Bengals could take him at No. 9.

When the Bengals didn’t take Foster at No. 9, and after the Chiefs traded up to No. 10 to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Saints took cornerback Marshon Lattimore at No. 11, the 49ers tried to move up to get Foster. No one was interested, but they kept trying.

The 49ers nearly swung a deal with the Seahawks at No. 26, before the Seahawks traded down to No. 31 with the Falcons, who took pass rusher Takkarist McKinley. Then, with the Seahawks on the clock at No. 31, the 49ers sprang up and nabbed Foster, just as the Saints were ready to take him at No. 32.

So the 49ers got who they wanted. Or they’re claiming they got who they wanted, and they’re doing a great job of selling that notion.

If the fans believe them, it could help solve those early-season traffic problems in Santa Clara.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Colts sign Trey Griffey, of the baseball legend Griffeys

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT
Getty Images

After the son of a Major League Baseball player became a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, the son of one of the greatest baseball players of all time has been signed as an undrafted free agent.

According to Mike Wells of ESPN.com, the Colts signed Arizona wide receiver Trey Griffey. Maybe you’ve heard of his dad, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., or his grandfather Ken, one of the key cogs of Cincinnati’s Big Reds Machine teams of the 1970s.

Trey Griffey caught 23 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns last year for Arizona, leading to his low-profile entrance to the NFL. The Colts didn’t draft any receivers, and were reasonably deep there to begin with.

Trey was also drafted by the Mariners in the 24th round of the 2016 baseball draft, but at that point hadn’t played baseball since his senior year in high school. It seemed mostly a tribute to his dad, who wore 24 during his career which began in Seattle and saw him go onto hit 630 hone runs and make 13 All-Star Game appearances.

New Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 10th overall pick, also has a baseball background, as his father Pat was a journeyman pitcher who spent five of his 11 seasons with the Twins.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

NFLPA president: Make a business decision on bowl games

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 5:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey skipped their bowl games and were Top 10 picks. Jake Butt got hurt in his bowl game and dropped to the fifth round. Those three players may change the way future draft prospects look at the decision to play in bowl games.

Bengals tackle and NFL Players Association president Eric Winston says that decision should be a business decision. Winston told Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com that players should feel free to sit out bowl games to stay healthy, and if they want to play they should demand that the school provide them with insurance policies that will pay off if they get hurt and fall in the draft.

“Whatever it might be, there’s not a right and wrong answer,” Winston says. “It’s a business decision that needs to be made, and shouldn’t be made because, ‘Oh, they paid for my school.’ It’s gotta be made because it’s the right business decision for you going forward. And let’s face it, there’s another side to this. The schools could be giving out insurance policies to all these guys much bigger than they are right now. Any guy that’s draft eligible, especially first, second, third round, why would you ever play a bowl game without your school buying you a couple million dollars of insurance on loss of value?”

Winston also said he respects McCaffrey’s decision to tell teams that he wouldn’t work out for them individually. Players have more power to determine for themselves how the draft process is going to work for them than they may realize, and the players’ union wants them to know that.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Drew Pearson visits PFT Live on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

Later this week, we’ll be lining up some of the biggest NFL newsmakers emerging from the 2017 draft. Before start talking to the folks who made the biggest picks, we’ll talk to the guy who made the biggest stir.

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson joins PFT Live on Monday morning, days after turning Philly on its ear with a defiant embrace of some of the loudest non-Commissioner boos ever heard at the draft.

Also joining the program will be former NFL head coach and long-time assistant coach Kevin Gilbride, and NBC Sports draft analyst Josh Norris.

The show gets rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN. If you miss the show live, you can joins the hundreds of thousands who download the podcasts and who check out specific chunks of the show via video clips embedded at PFT and elsewhere.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

NFL needs to change its rules regarding undrafted free agents

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2017, 10:17 PM EDT
AP

As the draft wraps up each year, one of the most underreported stories arises from the rampant negotiations conducted and wink-nod agreements reached between players who may not be drafted and teams that want to sign them as free agents. It’s a blatant violation of the rules that goes unenforced and essentially ignored by the league, with every team rushing to strike deals with undrafted free agents while they still may be drafted by another team.

One league source estimated that 90 percent of all UDFA deals were unofficially finalized before the 2017  draft ended. The frenzy puts extra pressure on players and agents to accept the terms or risk having teams move on to other candidates.

It’s similar to the process that unfolds during the early hours of the free-agency negotiation period, when teams insist on knowing whether a given player will agree to terms with a threat/promise that they’ll move on to the next guy on the list. It prevents players from making the best decisions possible, forcing them to either accept a job that may not be ideal at the risk of losing the chance completely.

The problem could easily be fixed, if the league office cares enough to make the process more orderly. By simply preventing any undrafted players from being signed for 48 or 72 hours after the draft, agents and players would have a chance to weigh options. Likewise, teams would have less incentive to launch an unseemly land rush while picks are still being made.

It remains to be seen whether the NFL will ever change the rule. Based on past circumstances involving different rules that were widely broken without consequence, maybe the league will wait to catch one team doing that while every team is doing, make an example out of that team with suspensions and forfeited draft picks, and then finally change the rule.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

NFL teams have revised the draft trade chart

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

When Jimmy Johnson took over the Cowboys, he developed a draft trade chart that revolutionized the way draft-day trades worked in the NFL. Johnson had such success with trades involving draft picks that other teams quickly copied the Cowboys’ chart, and soon every team was using it.

But that was a long time ago, before the salary cap and long before the rookie wage scale in the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. The old chart doesn’t really fit in a league where teams have a finite amount of cap space and have to consider how each rookie’s contract will fit under that cap. As a result, teams have developed a new trade chart.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said his team has a new chart, updated this year because this is the first year when compensatory picks can be traded. Schneider also indicated that the Seahawks know other teams around the league are valuing picks the same way.

“It’s based off of that, but now being able to trade compensatory picks, [Seahawks V.P. of Football Administration] Matt Thomas and a bunch of guys got together from different teams and put a new chart together so we’re following that now but it’s based off the same principle. It’s a scale,” Schneider said.

Teams don’t make their charts public, but Rich Hill of PatsPulpit.com tracked every pick-for-pick trade that has been made in the NFL since the adoption of the new rookie wage scale in 2012 and used those trades to put together a new chart that shows how teams value picks under the new system. The Seahawks made three trades during this year’s draft, and those trades closely aligned with Hill’s chart, suggesting that chart closely matches the new chart the Seahawks and other teams are using.

Trades don’t always perfectly align with the chart because teams are sometimes willing to overpay to move up for a player they love. But the new chart is usually a good indication of what teams can expect to get in a trade of picks. It’s Johnson’s innovation from three decades ago, updated for today’s NFL.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Trubisky gets his welcome to Chicago

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Plenty of Chicago fans didn’t like the decision to move from No. 3 to No. 2 in round one to get quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. On Friday night, they got a chance to express their views during the Celtics-Bulls game.

Via ESPN.com, the crowd began to boo when the speakers at the United Center played the Bears’ fight song and images of Trubisky from the draft were shown on the video screens. Once, however, the crowd realized Trubisky was actually at the game, cheers emerged through the booing. The Chicago Sun-Times described it generally as a mixture of boos and cheers.

The fans have nothing against Trubisky personally; how could they at this point? Many hate the decision to draft him, which is odd given that the alternative is an unproven veteran who’s getting $15 million per year after two years of sitting behind a No. 1 overall pick that his performance helped the Buccaneers earn.

For now, Bears fans need to realize that the organization thought enough of Trubisky to make the move for him. Given that the team really hasn’t had a true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman underscores the importance of trying to get one, and G.M. Ryan Pace was willing to stake his job on Trubisky becoming that which the Bears haven’t enjoyed in decades.

If Pace is willing to take that kind of risk for Trubisky, the fans should at least wait to see what he does on the field before directing dissatisfaction in his direction.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top