Colts cleaning house in college scouting department

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

With the draft over, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard is telling some of his college scouts their services will no longer be needed.

Colts director of college scouting T.J. McCreight and others in the scouting department have been fired, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson hired McCreight shortly after Grigson took over the front office in 2012, and it’s no surprise that Ballard doesn’t want to keep Grigson’s guys around.

The Colts are the second team to make significant change in their personnel department today, with the Bills firing G.M. Doug Whaley and others in their scouting department.