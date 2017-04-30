Colts cleaning house in college scouting department

With the draft over, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard is telling some of his college scouts their services will no longer be needed.
Colts director of college scouting T.J. McCreight and others in the scouting department have been fired, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson hired McCreight shortly after Grigson took over the front office in 2012, and it’s no surprise that Ballard doesn’t want to keep Grigson’s guys around.
The Colts are the second team to make significant change in their personnel department today, with the Bills firing G.M. Doug Whaley and others in their scouting department.
Unfortunately there is no way to fire the owner.
Indy gonna get better in a hurry w/the ex-Chief exec.
Andy Dalton > Ryan Leaf
FACT.
Anyone hired the fool Grigson should be nervous. Colts front office has failed Andrew Luck. Now things are on the upswing.
Luck needs to leave.
Gearing up for another “banner” season.
Bring back Grigson. That was the gift that kept on giving.
It doesn’t matter what the Colts do—Tennessee has put themselves in position to rule the division for years to come.