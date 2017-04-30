 Skip to content

Colts cleaning house in college scouting department

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
With the draft over, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard is telling some of his college scouts their services will no longer be needed.

Colts director of college scouting T.J. McCreight and others in the scouting department have been fired, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson hired McCreight shortly after Grigson took over the front office in 2012, and it’s no surprise that Ballard doesn’t want to keep Grigson’s guys around.

The Colts are the second team to make significant change in their personnel department today, with the Bills firing G.M. Doug Whaley and others in their scouting department.

8 Responses to “Colts cleaning house in college scouting department”
  1. dangguy says: Apr 30, 2017 4:58 PM

    Unfortunately there is no way to fire the owner.

  2. mahimike says: Apr 30, 2017 6:01 PM

    Indy gonna get better in a hurry w/the ex-Chief exec.

  3. doctorrustbelt says: Apr 30, 2017 6:06 PM

    Andy Dalton > Ryan Leaf

    FACT.

  4. ronin262 says: Apr 30, 2017 6:15 PM

    Anyone hired the fool Grigson should be nervous. Colts front office has failed Andrew Luck. Now things are on the upswing.

  5. exinsidetrader says: Apr 30, 2017 7:19 PM

    Luck needs to leave.

  6. youknowiknowitall says: Apr 30, 2017 7:51 PM

    Gearing up for another “banner” season.

  7. ikeclanton says: Apr 30, 2017 8:12 PM

    Bring back Grigson. That was the gift that kept on giving.

  8. redclaw1314 says: Apr 30, 2017 8:16 PM

    It doesn’t matter what the Colts do—Tennessee has put themselves in position to rule the division for years to come.

