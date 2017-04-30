David Parry pleads guilty to two charges, avoids jail time

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT

Colts defensive tackle David Parry reached a plea deal in Arizona to resolve some of the charges he faced as a result of stealing a golf cart after hitting the driver earlier this year.

The Indianapolis Star reports Parry pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful means of transportation, a low-level felony charge, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, last week. He will avoid jail time and find out how long he’ll be on probation in late May. He still faces a DUI charge — the golf cart was legal for street use — in a different court.

Parry is also eligible for league discipline and players with DUI charges generally face two-game suspensions absent extenuating circumstances.

Parry has started every game for the Colts the last two seasons, but the additions of Johnathan Hankins, Margus Hunt and fourth-round pick Grover Stewart could mean a different direction on the defensive line in Indianapolis.