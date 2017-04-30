Drew Pearson visits PFT Live on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT

Later this week, we’ll be lining up some of the biggest NFL newsmakers emerging from the 2017 draft. Before start talking to the folks who made the biggest picks, we’ll talk to the guy who made the biggest stir.

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson joins PFT Live on Monday morning, days after turning Philly on its ear with a defiant embrace of some of the loudest non-Commissioner boos ever heard at the draft.

Also joining the program will be former NFL head coach and long-time assistant coach Kevin Gilbride, and NBC Sports draft analyst Josh Norris.

The show gets rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.