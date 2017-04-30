John Lynch: “It’s looking like” we’ll pick up Jimmie Ward’s option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

When 49ers General Manager John Lynch was asked about safety Jimmie Ward’s 2018 option before the draft, he didn’t give an indication about which way the team was leaning but he had more to say about what they’ll do once the draft ended on Sunday.

The 49ers didn’t draft a safety until the seventh round and the one they did — Adrian Colbert — played corner at Miami last year. Whether that was what caused them to make a call on Ward or not, Lynch said the option will likely be exercised by Wednesday’s deadline.

“Yeah, it’s looking like that,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “[I] had no clue when you guys asked me that the other day. I had no idea. I had been focused on the draft. But, [the question] made me go check.”

Ward is moving to safety this season and coach Kyle Shanahan liked what he’s seen in their limited time on the field during the offseason program. Ward should start alongside Eric Reid, who had his fifth-year option for 2017 exercised at this time last year.