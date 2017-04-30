Lions set at running back, with Ameer Abdullah the starter

The Lions had one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks last season, and it was a surprise to some that they didn’t try to upgrade by drafting a running back. But General Manager Bob Quinn says he’s confident in the top running back he has.
Quinn confirmed after the draft that Ameer Abdullah is the Lions’ starter. Abdullah was off to a promising start last season before he was lost for the year with a foot injury in Week Two, and the Lions think the key is getting Abdullah back and healthy, not getting someone else to replace him.
Between Abdullah and Theo Riddick the Lions think they have a good 1-2 punch, with Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington likely the other two running backs to make the 53-man roster and Mike Burton at fullback. Quinn doesn’t think they need much more than that.
“There were a couple running backs we looked at in the middle part of the draft but no one that we felt was really going to come in and really unseat any of the guys we have on our roster,” Quinn said. “It’s a tough balance, but I think Ameer’s injury last year was sort of a fluke thing. He’s back 100 percent. Theo’s dealing with a few things, but we think he’s ready to go, too. You can’t carry 10 running backs. You’ve got 90 guys on the roster, and you’ve got to split them up as best as you see fit.”
What Quinn sees is a roster that already has enough players at a position that has been increasingly devalued in the NFL in recent years. He’s not interested in expending any more draft capital there.
Nobody fears him.
When healthy, Abdullah can scoot. Hopefully he’ll remain so.
I don’t know what the future holds, but Abdullah is a really good RB when healthy. Trying to predict injuries is useless. Abdullah could play 4 years straight without missing a game. We don’t know.
There was another Lion who barely played his first two years due to injuries. Last year he orchestrated comeback win after comeback win to win 8 of 9 games. I’m glad Quinn is giving Ameer more time as the lead back. Great decision
The Lions are set at RB. They can win with what they have. Glad to see the GM feels the same way and drafted accordingly.
The Cards wanted Abdullah 2 years ago, when the Lions grabbed him just before their pick. They wound up with David Johnson instead. Funny how things work out sometimes.
I think DET should’ve taken one of the bigger backs that went between Rounds 3-4, like D’Onta Foreman or Samaje Perine. Even if you like Abdullah and Riddick, they are still both smaller backs that have had trouble staying healthy.
Even with Zach Zenner, I would have taken one of these bigger guys for short yardage and goal line. And the price was cheap.
Pretty sure L. Blount is still available too. Quinn knows a thing or 2 about him. The draft isn’t the last place to order off the menu.