Lions set at running back, with Ameer Abdullah the starter

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

The Lions had one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks last season, and it was a surprise to some that they didn’t try to upgrade by drafting a running back. But General Manager Bob Quinn says he’s confident in the top running back he has.

Quinn confirmed after the draft that Ameer Abdullah is the Lions’ starter. Abdullah was off to a promising start last season before he was lost for the year with a foot injury in Week Two, and the Lions think the key is getting Abdullah back and healthy, not getting someone else to replace him.

Between Abdullah and Theo Riddick the Lions think they have a good 1-2 punch, with Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington likely the other two running backs to make the 53-man roster and Mike Burton at fullback. Quinn doesn’t think they need much more than that.

“There were a couple running backs we looked at in the middle part of the draft but no one that we felt was really going to come in and really unseat any of the guys we have on our roster,” Quinn said. “It’s a tough balance, but I think Ameer’s injury last year was sort of a fluke thing. He’s back 100 percent. Theo’s dealing with a few things, but we think he’s ready to go, too. You can’t carry 10 running backs. You’ve got 90 guys on the roster, and you’ve got to split them up as best as you see fit.”

What Quinn sees is a roster that already has enough players at a position that has been increasingly devalued in the NFL in recent years. He’s not interested in expending any more draft capital there.