Michigan leads all schools with 11 players drafted in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Jabrill Peppers became the first Michigan player drafted this year when the Browns made him the 25th overall pick on Thursday night. He’d have plenty of company by the time the seventh round came to an end.

Michigan had 11 players selected in the draft, which was more than any other school and a record for Michigan in a single draft. Alabama had 10 players taken and had four first-round picks to two (Taco Charlton went to Dallas) for Michigan. The University of Miami was third with nine players while Florida, LSU and Utah all had eight players selected.

The Wolverines have seen their fortunes on the field change for the better since Jim Harbaugh returned to his alma mater as head coach before the 2015 season, something that obviously caught the eye of NFL talent evaluators.

The Seahawks took two of the Michigan players in the third round — safety Delano Hill and wide receiver Amara Darboh — and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised the job Harbaugh’s done in Ann Arbor, leading to laughs from reporters and General Manager John Schneider to ask the coach “What’s your deal?” in reference to past bad blood with the former 49ers coach.

Harbaugh’s coaching certainly helped these players, but he’s not the only coach who had a hand in developing the group. They were recruited by Brady Hoke before Harbaugh arrived and their success is one of the few parts of Hoke’s tenure that will be remembered fondly.