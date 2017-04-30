 Skip to content

Michigan leads all schools with 11 players drafted in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers became the first Michigan player drafted this year when the Browns made him the 25th overall pick on Thursday night. He’d have plenty of company by the time the seventh round came to an end.

Michigan had 11 players selected in the draft, which was more than any other school and a record for Michigan in a single draft. Alabama had 10 players taken and had four first-round picks to two (Taco Charlton went to Dallas) for Michigan. The University of Miami was third with nine players while Florida, LSU and Utah all had eight players selected.

The Wolverines have seen their fortunes on the field change for the better since Jim Harbaugh returned to his alma mater as head coach before the 2015 season, something that obviously caught the eye of NFL talent evaluators.

The Seahawks took two of the Michigan players in the third round — safety Delano Hill and wide receiver Amara Darboh — and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised the job Harbaugh’s done in Ann Arbor, leading to laughs from reporters and General Manager John Schneider to ask the coach “What’s your deal?” in reference to past bad blood with the former 49ers coach.

Harbaugh’s coaching certainly helped these players, but he’s not the only coach who had a hand in developing the group. They were recruited by Brady Hoke before Harbaugh arrived and their success is one of the few parts of Hoke’s tenure that will be remembered fondly.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks, Top Stories
19 Responses to “Michigan leads all schools with 11 players drafted in 2017”
  1. manderson4150 says: Apr 30, 2017 11:10 AM

    Hoke could recruit, but with all this talent how did UM lose three games……

  2. FourTimeLoserTorontoBills says: Apr 30, 2017 11:16 AM

    most will be busts, like their coach

  3. whenwilliteverend says: Apr 30, 2017 11:20 AM

    That cupboard will be pretty bare next year though. They lost almost all their starters on both sides of the ball. Not bashing, just stating a fact. They lost a LOT of players through graduation or the draft.

  4. tonebones says: Apr 30, 2017 11:21 AM

    Let’s wait to see how many of these guys become impact players in the NFL. Harbaugh knows how to utilize and motivate players to get them to a performance level that other coaches can’t seem to do. It’s not that the others are bad coaches. Harbaugh just might be the best we’ve ever seen.

  5. nfldtw says: Apr 30, 2017 11:33 AM

    If you have 11 draft picks you should finish better than 3rd in your division. Harbaugh is a master marketer and salesman but championships have eluded him his entire career.

  6. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Apr 30, 2017 11:37 AM

    Harbaugh still making his mark in the NFL even if he’s not coaching

  7. xenova1 says: Apr 30, 2017 11:47 AM

    It’s sad that a college is recognized for its number of picks in the draft rather than for something, you know, scholarly. I would rather see the university that had the most players that graduated.

  8. mazenblue says: Apr 30, 2017 12:28 PM

    manderson4150 says:
    Apr 30, 2017 11:10 AM

    Hoke could recruit, but with all this talent how did UM lose three games……

    ………………..
    Im not cryinig about it anymore because its history, but the Ohio State game Michigan got cheated by the rfs on two very important plays. One in overtime that ended the game. Iowa straight up won the trenches that day. Iowa is known for their lineman of course. The bowl game, the guy who took Peppers place, missed some major plays. Of the three loses, two of them were by 1 point and the other was a field goal in overtime on bad calls that clearly decided the outcome of the game. Like I said tho, Im over it and its a new season. Those are the factors of those three loses is all. And to be honest, us fans asked ourselves that same question most offseason “how did UM lose three games……” And all three loses were on the road.

  9. hyzers says: Apr 30, 2017 12:37 PM

    They lost 3 games by a total of 5 points. Give the guy a break. He took over a 5-7 team 2 years ago.

  10. lolpftlol says: Apr 30, 2017 1:14 PM

    xenova1 says:
    Apr 30, 2017 11:47 AM
    It’s sad that a college is recognized for its number of picks in the draft rather than for something, you know, scholarly. I would rather see the university that had the most players that graduated.__—_———————————-

    Kinda goes without saying here considering g it is extremely hard to get accepted at a school like UM.

  11. stillabengalsfan says: Apr 30, 2017 1:15 PM

    They should have… didn’t they have around 25 seniors?

  12. fatguystrangler says: Apr 30, 2017 1:48 PM

    Hoke was an excellent recruiter, just didn’t get it done as a coach. Same can be said for Al Golden, it looks like.
    Didn’t expect to see the Utes that high.

  13. criscosandwichesforeveryone says: Apr 30, 2017 2:20 PM

    It’s sad that a college is recognized for its number of picks in the draft rather than for something, you know, scholarly.
    _______________

    Yes, because all U of M is known for is NFL draft picks….

    Just don’t tell the dozen Astronauts, 9 Noble Laureates, dozens of authors, actors, business professionals, and thousands upon thousands of successful graduates in fields other than sports.

    And definitely don’t tell Derek Jeter!

  14. omeimontis says: Apr 30, 2017 3:12 PM

    I don’t follow college football at all. If Iowa beat Michigan, that means the 9ers drafted a QB who beat Harbaugh. Not bad.

  15. zaphod424242 says: Apr 30, 2017 3:16 PM

    Nice showing by Utah. They are working their way up the Pac-12.

  16. doctorrustbelt says: Apr 30, 2017 6:03 PM

    OHIO STATE had 10 players drafted in the first 3 rounds in 2016.

    This year… michigan had 5 players taken in the 4th round or lower.

  17. sodoyoufeelluckypunk says: Apr 30, 2017 6:28 PM

    No surprises here except Utah! Good job there!

  18. hyzers says: Apr 30, 2017 6:41 PM

    Yeah Ohio State had all those players drafted a year before the one that’s being discussed yet they lost to Michigan State lol who got curb stomped by Bama congrats!

  19. fmc651 says: Apr 30, 2017 9:38 PM

    The B1G told BSPN to take a hike after they tried to low ball them on a T.V. contract.The B1G said they would start their own network and BSPN laughed. And then BSPN tried to hurt the B1G ever since because they were the competition from then on . It didn’t matter because the B1G >BSPN. Even with all the badmouthing the B1G continues to put players in the NFL. And look at BSPN now, they are a joke.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!