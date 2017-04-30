Michigan leads all schools with 11 players drafted in 2017

Jabrill Peppers became the first Michigan player drafted this year when the Browns made him the 25th overall pick on Thursday night. He’d have plenty of company by the time the seventh round came to an end.
Michigan had 11 players selected in the draft, which was more than any other school and a record for Michigan in a single draft. Alabama had 10 players taken and had four first-round picks to two (Taco Charlton went to Dallas) for Michigan. The University of Miami was third with nine players while Florida, LSU and Utah all had eight players selected.
The Wolverines have seen their fortunes on the field change for the better since Jim Harbaugh returned to his alma mater as head coach before the 2015 season, something that obviously caught the eye of NFL talent evaluators.
The Seahawks took two of the Michigan players in the third round — safety Delano Hill and wide receiver Amara Darboh — and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised the job Harbaugh’s done in Ann Arbor, leading to laughs from reporters and General Manager John Schneider to ask the coach “What’s your deal?” in reference to past bad blood with the former 49ers coach.
Harbaugh’s coaching certainly helped these players, but he’s not the only coach who had a hand in developing the group. They were recruited by Brady Hoke before Harbaugh arrived and their success is one of the few parts of Hoke’s tenure that will be remembered fondly.
Hoke could recruit, but with all this talent how did UM lose three games……
most will be busts, like their coach
That cupboard will be pretty bare next year though. They lost almost all their starters on both sides of the ball. Not bashing, just stating a fact. They lost a LOT of players through graduation or the draft.
Let’s wait to see how many of these guys become impact players in the NFL. Harbaugh knows how to utilize and motivate players to get them to a performance level that other coaches can’t seem to do. It’s not that the others are bad coaches. Harbaugh just might be the best we’ve ever seen.
If you have 11 draft picks you should finish better than 3rd in your division. Harbaugh is a master marketer and salesman but championships have eluded him his entire career.
Harbaugh still making his mark in the NFL even if he’s not coaching
It’s sad that a college is recognized for its number of picks in the draft rather than for something, you know, scholarly. I would rather see the university that had the most players that graduated.
manderson4150 says:
Apr 30, 2017 11:10 AM
Im not cryinig about it anymore because its history, but the Ohio State game Michigan got cheated by the rfs on two very important plays. One in overtime that ended the game. Iowa straight up won the trenches that day. Iowa is known for their lineman of course. The bowl game, the guy who took Peppers place, missed some major plays. Of the three loses, two of them were by 1 point and the other was a field goal in overtime on bad calls that clearly decided the outcome of the game. Like I said tho, Im over it and its a new season. Those are the factors of those three loses is all. And to be honest, us fans asked ourselves that same question most offseason “how did UM lose three games……” And all three loses were on the road.
They lost 3 games by a total of 5 points. Give the guy a break. He took over a 5-7 team 2 years ago.
xenova1 says:
Apr 30, 2017 11:47 AM
Kinda goes without saying here considering g it is extremely hard to get accepted at a school like UM.
They should have… didn’t they have around 25 seniors?
Hoke was an excellent recruiter, just didn’t get it done as a coach. Same can be said for Al Golden, it looks like.
Didn’t expect to see the Utes that high.
Yes, because all U of M is known for is NFL draft picks….
Just don’t tell the dozen Astronauts, 9 Noble Laureates, dozens of authors, actors, business professionals, and thousands upon thousands of successful graduates in fields other than sports.
And definitely don’t tell Derek Jeter!
I don’t follow college football at all. If Iowa beat Michigan, that means the 9ers drafted a QB who beat Harbaugh. Not bad.
Nice showing by Utah. They are working their way up the Pac-12.
OHIO STATE had 10 players drafted in the first 3 rounds in 2016.
This year… michigan had 5 players taken in the 4th round or lower.
No surprises here except Utah! Good job there!
Yeah Ohio State had all those players drafted a year before the one that’s being discussed yet they lost to Michigan State lol who got curb stomped by Bama congrats!
The B1G told BSPN to take a hike after they tried to low ball them on a T.V. contract.The B1G said they would start their own network and BSPN laughed. And then BSPN tried to hurt the B1G ever since because they were the competition from then on . It didn’t matter because the B1G >BSPN. Even with all the badmouthing the B1G continues to put players in the NFL. And look at BSPN now, they are a joke.