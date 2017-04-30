Clemson wideout Artavis Scott among Chargers undrafted additions

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

The Chargers started their draft by selecting Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams and they ensured he’ll have a familiar face in the position group by agreeing to terms with one of his college teammates.

Wide receiver Artavis Scott is one of the 15 players who will be joining the Chargers as undrafted free agents. Scott had 76 catches for 614 yards and five touchdowns last season, but joins a deep group with Williams, Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman on the depth chart.

The Chargers were bandied about as a landing spot for a quarterback in the draft, but the only addition at that position came when they agreed to terms with Jacksonville State’s Eli Jenkins. Jenkins threw for 2,107 yards while completing just under half his passes and ran for 984 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Missouri tight end Sean Culkin, Florida Atlantic center Dillon Deboer, BYU cornerback Michael Davis, Western State running back Austin Ekeler, South Florida linebacker Nigel Harris, Georgia Southern kicker Younghoe Koo, Kansas State linebacker Mike Moore, Notre Dame linebacker James Onwualu, Rutgers wide receiver Andre Patton, Kansas cornerback Brandon Stewart, Wake Forest cornerback Brad Watson, Ohio State wide receiver Dontre Wilson and South Carolina tackle Mason Zandi are the other new additions.