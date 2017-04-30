More and more signs of changes in the air in Buffalo

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 30, 2017, 7:05 AM EDT

With the draft now over and Bills General Manager Doug Whaley nowhere to be seen, the speculation about his future in Buffalo is only ramping up.

Coach Sean McDermott was the lone voice throughout the draft process this weekend for the Bills, and when he came out last night, he was asked if he was prepared to give Whaley and the scouting staff a vote of confidence.

“Right now, I’m focused on this draft,” McDermott said, via Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo News. “Honestly, I’m going to focus on this draft and what we have in front of us going on right now with this priority free agent market.”

He then added: “I will say, Doug and his staff did a phenomenal job.”

For a first-time head coach to even be commenting on the status of the G.M. probably tells you everything you need to know about the direction things are pointing in Buffalo.

But according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Bills scouts and personnel men are being called in for a meeting this morning, with some anticipating major changes.

If Whaley or any degree of the staff is flushed out, the speculation will turn to Carolina, where McDermott spent his last six years. Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane has been mentioned as a possibility, but he’s well thought-of there and they’d like to keep him if they could. He’s risen through the ranks there, and stayed on during the transition to G.M. Dave Gettleman, adding authority as time has passed.