More and more signs of changes in the air in Buffalo

With the draft now over and Bills General Manager Doug Whaley nowhere to be seen, the speculation about his future in Buffalo is only ramping up.
Coach Sean McDermott was the lone voice throughout the draft process this weekend for the Bills, and when he came out last night, he was asked if he was prepared to give Whaley and the scouting staff a vote of confidence.
“Right now, I’m focused on this draft,” McDermott said, via Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo News. “Honestly, I’m going to focus on this draft and what we have in front of us going on right now with this priority free agent market.”
He then added: “I will say, Doug and his staff did a phenomenal job.”
For a first-time head coach to even be commenting on the status of the G.M. probably tells you everything you need to know about the direction things are pointing in Buffalo.
But according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Bills scouts and personnel men are being called in for a meeting this morning, with some anticipating major changes.
If Whaley or any degree of the staff is flushed out, the speculation will turn to Carolina, where McDermott spent his last six years. Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane has been mentioned as a possibility, but he’s well thought-of there and they’d like to keep him if they could. He’s risen through the ranks there, and stayed on during the transition to G.M. Dave Gettleman, adding authority as time has passed.
That’s when you fire scouts and GM’S, after they screw up the draft.
The sign of insanity is doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different result.
The people of Buffalo and the team need to stop appointing and electing the same incompetent bunch and hoping that things will work out better this time. It is time for a new, winner mindset focused on making yourselves better regardless of what others are doing.
Bring in some winners!
That Rex, always with the big mouth…
…and you wonder why Doug Marrone exercised his contracted $5 million opt-out clause a couple of years ago? There’s been nothing but instability since the ownership change.
The AFC East isn’t even fun anymore. One superpower, 2 dysfunctional franchises and one, Miami, who is at least trying. Won’t ever happen but I’d love to see a realignment to New England, NYJ, NYG,and Philadelphia.
“For a first-time head coach to even be commenting on the status of the G.M. probably tells you everything you need to know about the direction things are pointing in Buffalo.”
McDermott gave a canned answer that any other 31 HCs would’ve said just the same about their GM and the draft.
Stop making things up and trying to manufacture controversy. At no point did McDermott say anything about Whaley’s status.
Bout time!!
Pegulas are clueless making Sean the coach and GM and run a draft with no experience. Pegulas need to hire a real football man with a vision and get out of the way.
Should be 20 years soon with no playoffs.
So much dysfunction…
Any GM that hired Rex as a head coach deserves to be fired, the fact they did it a day after the draft is just another clue on how messed up the organization really is.