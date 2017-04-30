Panthers sign Ben Boulware, Fred Ross as undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

Linebacker Ben Boulware played college football at Clemson, which isn’t too far from where he’ll get his chance to make it in the NFL.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Boulware, who was not selected over the three days of the draft despite being named the Jack Lambert Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker. Boulware had 113 tackles for the national champions last season.

“He’s instinctive. He’s tough. He will tag your fanny,” General Manager Dave Gettleman said. “He’s smart. He’s all the stuff we’re looking for.”

The Panthers also announced the addition of wide receiver Fred Ross. Ross caught 12 touchdowns for Mississippi State last season and finished his college career as the school’s leader in catches and receiving yards.