Rams agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

The Rams drafted eight players during the 2017 draft and then agreed to terms with 11 more players who were not selected over the seven rounds in Philadelphia.

The Rams didn’t draft any offensive linemen, but two members of the undrafted group play up front. Washington guard Jake Eldrenkamp and New Mexico State center Anthony McMeans will join the competition on a line that added a pair of projected starters in free agency.

Four defensive backs were also part of the group. UCLA’s Ishmael Adams, Arkansas’ Jared Collins, Missouri’s Aarion Penton and N.C. State’s Dravious Wright will join third-round safety John Johnson as new members of the secondary.

Colorado State linebacker Kevin Davis, USC running back Justin Davis, Oregon tight end Johnny Mundt, Dartmouth linebacker Folarin Orimolade and Ohio defensive tackle Casey Sayles make up the rest of the group.