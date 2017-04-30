Report: Packers came close to trading Brett Hundley on Friday

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

As the Packers added new players during the draft, they also looked to unload one of their current players.

Green Bay was shopping backup quarterback Brett Hundley and came close to making a deal on the second day of the draft, ESPN reports. There’s no word on which teams the Packers talked to or what kinds of offers they got, but the report says the Packers still believe they can get “much more” than a fifth-round pick for the quarterback they drafted in the fifth round in 2015.

Hundley has talent but hasn’t been able to show it off much while sitting behind Aaron Rodgers. His career stat line is 2-for-10 for 17 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Given that he hasn’t shown much of anything, it’s unclear why the Packers think teams would be higher on him in the trade market now than they were in the draft two years ago.

Hundley has two more years remaining on his rookie contract. Joe Callahan is the only other quarterback under contract to the Packers.