Report: Packers came close to trading Brett Hundley on Friday

As the Packers added new players during the draft, they also looked to unload one of their current players.
Green Bay was shopping backup quarterback Brett Hundley and came close to making a deal on the second day of the draft, ESPN reports. There’s no word on which teams the Packers talked to or what kinds of offers they got, but the report says the Packers still believe they can get “much more” than a fifth-round pick for the quarterback they drafted in the fifth round in 2015.
Hundley has talent but hasn’t been able to show it off much while sitting behind Aaron Rodgers. His career stat line is 2-for-10 for 17 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Given that he hasn’t shown much of anything, it’s unclear why the Packers think teams would be higher on him in the trade market now than they were in the draft two years ago.
Hundley has two more years remaining on his rookie contract. Joe Callahan is the only other quarterback under contract to the Packers, although they have reportedly agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Taysom Hill.
Hundley could start on the Browns tomorrow.
If he has a good preseason they could easily get a 2nd for him next year
Hundley has played really well during the preseason. Look for the Packers to showcase him significantly this preseason.
People who wear yellow plastic cheeseheads and ride children’s bicycles to the stadium seem to inflate the value their backups.
Came close to trading Hundley? Must have had Doug Whaley on the line before someone in the Bills’ organization ran over and hung up the phone.
Drew Bauer will be on the 53
Is there such a thing as too many draft picks?
It’s starting to look like TTS philosophy is out dated. He let go of Lang, Sitton and keep Clay Mathews.
He would be Cleveland’s best QB
People would be stupid to give more than a 5th rounder for Hundley. That they’re dealing him around already probably says more about his lack of skill or that he’s causing issues in the locker room, if I’m going to guess.
If he is half as good as Packer fans claim, they should keep him with the years left under contract in case Rodgers gets hurt.
While Rodgers has finished out the last few seasons, it was with injuries that could have taken him out of games.
He’s played well in preseason games. That’s why.
Hundley would be the starter in minisoda!!
Keep the guy. They can win with him if Rogers is hurt.
2-10 doesn’t really speak to Hundley’s potential. Against the Saints in the pre season Hundley was 16-23 with four touchdowns. Teams around the league know he has talent. He was injured last preseason and sat out his chance to play, so the hype cooled, but GM’s know what he has.
Keep him Rodgers is due to get hurt soon
Whoever that team was survived a big mistake.
Playing well in preseason means nothing. Packer fans are delusional. He’s worth a 6th round pick at best.
any QB can start for the browns … surprised they haven’t gotten Krappernick
UPDATE: unnamed (trusted!) sources claim packers leaked story to boost Aaron Rodgers’ fragile ego for the upcoming season.
Did a packer fan seriously say he is worth a 2nd rounder? 2-10, 17 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception. If he is worth a 2nd rounder, then Jimmy Garropollo is worth 25 1st round picks.
I don’t know what he’s worth but I think the Packers like Callahan and feel that Hundoey is expendable.
Now they are not only off season champs, they are so impressed with themselves in the preseason they are preseason champs too.
If he has a average preseason he will easily fetch a 1st round and 3rd round. The packers only have the best even on the bench.