Ron Rivera again concerned about Kelvin Benjamin’s weight

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2017, 5:46 AM EDT

Weight problems are again affecting Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera, who said two years ago that Benjamin had shown up heavy to offseason workouts, said on Saturday that Benjamin is overweight again.

“He is a little heavy. He knows it. We’ve talked about it. We talked about what he has to do, and he’s done a great job,” Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Am I concerned? Yes, because he is heavy. I’m going to admit that right now. But is he working hard? Absolutely. He’s been there everyday and done the things we’ve asked him to do, and it’s all strictly on a voluntary basis.”

Benjamin has had weight problems going back to his freshman year at Florida State, and there has been talk that poor conditioning has led to hamstring injuries. Showing up overweight to offseason workouts again this year is not a good look for Carolina’s No. 1 receiver.