Steelers sign nine undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

There were plenty of players left undrafted when the seventh round ended on Saturday night and nine of them are now on the Steelers roster.

The team announced the signings on Sunday. The group includes Pittsburgh tight end Scott Orndoff, who will stay in town along with college teammate James Conner after the running back was selected in the third round. The Steelers did not draft a tight end during the draft.

Two other members of their undrafted group also spent time at Pitt in college. Running back Rushel Shell, who went to high school in Hopewell, Pennsylvania, played at Pitt for a year before transferring and ending his college career at West Virginia. They also signed Pitt defensive back Terrish Webb.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Nelson Adams, West Virginia defensive tackle Christian Brown, Indiana-Pennsylvania guard Ethan Cooper, Georgia Tech defensive end Francis Kallon, Louisville linebacker Keith Kelsey and Clemson quarterback Nick Schuessler, who backed up Texans first-round pick Deshaun Watson, round out the group.