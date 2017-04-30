Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT

Draft weekend made it clear how much power coach Sean McDermott has with the Bills.

The Dolphins draft had more steadiness than sizzle.

The Patriots drafted another defensive lineman from Arkansas.

Trading down was the theme of the final two days of the draft for the Jets.

The Ravens passed on drafting a wide receiver.

WR John Ross and other draft picks bring speed to the Bengals.

Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi is the first player drafted from UNC-Charlotte.

LS Colin Holba was surprised to learn the Steelers drafted him in the sixth round.

Said Texans G.M. Rick Smith, “I think our football team is better. If there’s a theme about this group, there is a leadership and production throughout the class along with some accomplishment throughout the class.”

Is Marlon Mack a future starter at running back for the Colts?

A fast combine time didn’t help CB Jalen Myrick get drafted until the Jaguars called late on Saturday.

The Titans made three trades on the final day of the draft.

The Broncos made three picks they think will add speed to their offense in 2017.

Having a professional athlete for a father helped mold Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Raiders T David Sharpe denied reports that he’s legally blind in one eye.L

S Rayshawn Jenkins thinks he’ll play a Kam Chancellor-type role on the Chargers defense.

Channing Tatum gets Cowboys WR Ryan Switzer in the mood to play football.

Giants DE Avery Moss was arrested for public indecency while playing for Nebraska in 2014.

The Eagles expect WR Mack Hollins to make an immediate impact on special teams.

Robert Davis is the third tall wide receiver the Redskins have added this offseason.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen was nicknamed “The Human Joystick” while at North Carolina A&T.

The Lions stayed local by drafting DE Pat O’Connor out of Eastern Michigan with their final pick.

LB Vince Biegel went from Packers fan to Packers player this weekend.

Did the Vikings draft Cordarrelle Patterson’s successor on kick returns?

Said RB Brian Hill after being drafted in the fifth round by the Falcons, “We know they had two good running backs and didn’t think they were shopping for a running back, but I’m grateful that they were.”

New Panthers teammate Michael Oher influenced T Taylor Moten’s choice of automobile.

Will the Saints be shopping for a veteran corner?

DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu is the oldest draft pick in Buccaneers history.

There was a lot of talk about quarterbacks before the draft, but the Cardinals didn’t pick one.

The Rams didn’t draft any offensive linemen.

The 49ers were open to trading TE Vance McDonald during the draft.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson announced the birth of his daughter.