Trubisky gets his welcome to Chicago

Plenty of Chicago fans didn’t like the decision to move from No. 3 to No. 2 in round one to get quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. On Friday night, they got a chance to express their views during the Celtics-Bulls game.
Via ESPN.com, the crowd began to boo when the speakers at the United Center played the Bears’ fight song and images of Trubisky from the draft were shown on the video screens. Once, however, the crowd realized Trubisky was actually at the game, cheers emerged through the booing. The Chicago Sun-Times described it generally as a mixture of boos and cheers.
The fans have nothing against Trubisky personally; how could they at this point? Many hate the decision to draft him, which is odd given that the alternative is an unproven veteran who’s getting $15 million per year after two years of sitting behind a No. 1 overall pick that his performance helped the Buccaneers earn.
For now, Bears fans need to realize that the organization thought enough of Trubisky to make the move for him. Given that the team really hasn’t had a true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman underscores the importance of trying to get one, and G.M. Ryan Pace was willing to stake his job on Trubisky becoming that which the Bears haven’t enjoyed in decades.
If Pace is willing to take that kind of risk for Trubisky, the fans should at least wait to see what he does on the field before directing dissatisfaction in his direction.
Hard to blame Bears fans for booing, pessimism is practically a Pavlovian response for them at this point.
Outside of a handful of double digit win seasons here and there it’s been 25 years of mediocrity at best.
Agreed…It’s not Trubisky’s fault Ryan Pace is an idiot for making a needless trade to get him one spot higher. (Not for drafting him, a decision I was hoping they would make.)
Overpaid for him. A guy with his scarce record is NOT worth a better option than Watson PLUS three mid round picks (which is what they could have had if they stood pat, and IF someone else took Mitch with the second pick, which was far from a sure thing). Too many other holes on the Bears to make this move.
“Many hate the decision to draft him, which is odd given that the alternative is an unproven veteran who’s getting $15 million per year after two years of sitting behind a No. 1 overall pick that his performance helped the Buccaneers earn.”
When one takes into consideration that the Bears went ahead and spent $45 million on an unproven back-up just to give up three draft picks to move up a single spot to grab the best quarterback in what many analysts were considering a “weak quarterback class” when Solomon Thomas seemed to be a much better pick at the time, I think they have every right to be upset, personally. Time will tell, though.
The writer is entitled to his opinion, and fans are entitled to theirs.