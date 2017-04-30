Trubisky gets his welcome to Chicago

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

Plenty of Chicago fans didn’t like the decision to move from No. 3 to No. 2 in round one to get quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. On Friday night, they got a chance to express their views during the Celtics-Bulls game.

Via ESPN.com, the crowd began to boo when the speakers at the United Center played the Bears’ fight song and images of Trubisky from the draft were shown on the video screens. Once, however, the crowd realized Trubisky was actually at the game, cheers emerged through the booing. The Chicago Sun-Times described it generally as a mixture of boos and cheers.

The fans have nothing against Trubisky personally; how could they at this point? Many hate the decision to draft him, which is odd given that the alternative is an unproven veteran who’s getting $15 million per year after two years of sitting behind a No. 1 overall pick that his performance helped the Buccaneers earn.

For now, Bears fans need to realize that the organization thought enough of Trubisky to make the move for him. Given that the team really hasn’t had a true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman underscores the importance of trying to get one, and G.M. Ryan Pace was willing to stake his job on Trubisky becoming that which the Bears haven’t enjoyed in decades.

If Pace is willing to take that kind of risk for Trubisky, the fans should at least wait to see what he does on the field before directing dissatisfaction in his direction.