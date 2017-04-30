Ty Montgomery “absolutely” the starting running back in Green Bay

The Packers went into the third day of the draft with three running backs on the 90-man roster.
They ended it with twice as many after drafting three running backs in the final four rounds. They took BYU’s Jamaal Williams in the fourth round, Texas-El Paso’s Aaron Jones in the fifth and Utah State’s Devante Mays in the seventh to increase their backfield options for the 2017 season.
For now, though, those players are only options for the No. 2 job on the depth chart. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Saturday that Ty Montgomery remains the starter after making the permanent move from wide receiver last season.
“Absolutely, [Montgomery] is our starting running back,” McCarthy said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “The goal is to have the most competitive 90-man roster as you possibly can and you want that competition as high as it possibly can be in each position room. We obviously had some positions where numbers were not very high, and now after these three days, I think we have a competitive roster — a very competitive roster.”
Montgomery only carried the ball more than 10 times in a game three times last season and while that will likely change now that he’s working exclusively out of the backfield, he’s unlikely to turn into a one-man band in the backfield. That will leave room for the newcomers to contribute if they prove to be more intriguing options than Christine Michael or Don Jackson.
Why not? He already has more playoff wins at the RB position than AP could muster in 10 years!
The connotation that Montgomery was is a converted WR is that he is small or thin. The guy is 225lbs. He’s a big running back.
Now that they’ve got the NFC north locked up they need to hink about players they need to rest for the playoff push.
Although late picks in the draft, all three RB’s don’t have 13 fumbles combined, unlike another RB taken much higher in the draft.
Montgomery doesn’t have anything to worry about, but Micheal’s and Jackson’s days are numbered.
Of course he’s going to say that. With the small body of work at the RB position, Ty has shown he is capable of doing a solid job. All three draftees have different skillsets, but I think Jamaal Williams is the only one capable of being a three-down back. If used correctly, this could be a very productive backfield for the Packers.
Haven’t seen enough of Don Jackson to have an opinion on him. As far as Christine Michael, I like his speed and, at times, shows a good eye for the holes, but he seems to go down way too easy.
By passing up all of the highly-rated RBs, it’s evident the Packers do not value running ability as much as pass catching, pass blocking and not fumbling.
Perhaps McCarthy would be more successful if he made his players compete for starting jobs rather than announcing them in April. Just a thought.
whatjusthapped says:
Apr 30, 2017 9:20 AM
There were plenty of mediocre running backs available in the draft that don’t fumble much. A tean can work on ball security with an elite running back….you can’t take a mediocre running back and teach him elite natural talent…congratulations on getting 3 mediocre running backs instead of one elite running back….
After drafting a bunch of RBs, of course Ty Montgomery is “absolutely” the starting running back in Green Bay. He’s a WR. Why not? Packer logic.
another brilant move by ted. draft 3 backs. how many will make the team? none? worst GM in football
Stanford is becoming a NFL factory
So the nit wit barneys draft another RB who will without fail end up being a PR nightmare.
SKOLOL!!!
absodefinitely says:
Apr 30, 2017 10:11 AM
congratulations on getting 3 mediocre running backs instead of one elite running back….
Who says they are mediocre? You? OK. I think Williams could develop into a very good back in the NFL.
And congratulations on potentially getting an elite RB. How many elite RBs brought a Super Bowl to their team? Emmitt Smith had the best O-line in football and a top 10 defense most of his career. Walter Payton had one of the best defenses ever, backing him up. AP, Barry Sanders, Curtis Martin, Edgerin James, LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson. All ringless. Jerome Bettis has a ring, but Willie Parker was the workhorse that year.
In this NFL, you don’t want to tie up big money on the RB position, because there are so many other positions that you need elite play at to get to the Super Bowl. You need an elite QB, and a top 10 defense. That is the recipe for success. The RB just has to be able to pick up a first down or plunge across the goal line when asked to.
So if the Vikings are going to win a Super Bowl with Cook, it better be before he gets his second contract.
Ty Montgomery is a freak athlete. When I first saw him during his freshman year at Stanford, I thought he might some day be the number one pick in the draft. I saw him make unreal runs in the return game. I saw him make great plays at the WR spot. But I also saw him drop so many passes, time after time after time. It was the craziest thing I’d ever seen. He made some unreal catches, but it seemed like every game, he’d drop one or two easy passes. It was definitely a mental thing. I’m not a bit surprised that he’s become a RB in the NFL. He has game changing ability. Too much to keep him off the field. And he seems to be catching the ball too.
Sure hope Ted got Aaron’s approval on drafting all those running backs.
Montgomery and Jamaal Williams will be complimentary backs and platoon at RB. That takes the heavy load off 1 back. You need 2 or 3 good backs to survive the punishment. And GB wants to be a little more diverse than what happened late in this past season. You can’t throw it 90% of the time.
In other words they don’t have a running back
Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
Apr 30, 2017 10:17 AM
After drafting a bunch of RBs, of course Ty Montgomery is “absolutely” the starting running back in Green Bay. He’s a WR. Why not? Packer logic.
Odd. That logic allowed the Packers to outrush the Barneys last year.
In fact, they’ve outrushed them 4 out of the last 5 seasons despite the fact the Barneys had invested QB money on their stable of running backs.
But since your team has had the absolute worst offense in the league the last couple of seasons, and were already missing a 1st round pick, it seems perfectly logical to spend more draft capitol and trade up to select from a position it seemed you already addressed in free agency.
Logically speaking, of course.
Don’t forget the 2 WRs they took late in the draft which they will have competing at RB if looking at Ty tells us anything.
What a draft strategy, use every late round pick on a position of need in hopes and prayers of one of them panning out.
Elite RBs are a LUXURY!!! They eat up cap space, and true 3 down backs are thing of the past.
Late round draft picks are often used for adding depth/competetion, so why not take players you like and see whom the best player is.
If I were Montgomery I’d insist on some consideration come contact time. Going to RB will slice a year or two off his career, at least.
cheeseisfattening says:
Apr 30, 2017 2:34 PM
What a draft strategy, use every late round pick on a position of need in hopes and prayers of one of them panning out.
Relying on hopes and prayers is a Viking thing. The Packers are brainwashed to win, a concept much too deep for the Vikings to handle.
Have you had a chance to view the video that came out this week entitled “The Minnesota Vikings; A Legacy of Failure?”
You’ll love it.
Ignore depth at CB just to have more odds you nail depth at RB. LOL