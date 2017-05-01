After drafting three running backs, Packers boot Christine Michael

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

The Packers spent Day 3 of the draft bolstering their depth at running back, and Christine Michael is the latest casualty of that strategy.

Michael will be released, ESPN reports. Michael is the second Packers running back to get cut today, following Don Jackson.

In March the Packers signed Michael to a one-year, $800,000 contract. That deal contained only $25,000 guaranteed, so it’s not expensive for the Packers to say goodbye.

The 26-year-old Michael is talented but he rarely lasts long in one place. A 2013 second-round pick of the Seahawks, Michael has already had two stints in Seattle as well as spending time in Washington and Dallas before ending up in Green Bay.

Last year Michael had 117 carries for 469 yards for the Seahawks, then was cut and signed with the Packers, where he picked up another 114 yards on 31 carries.