After drafting three running backs, Packers boot Christine Michael

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
The Packers spent Day 3 of the draft bolstering their depth at running back, and Christine Michael is the latest casualty of that strategy.

Michael will be released, ESPN reports. Michael is the second Packers running back to get cut today, following Don Jackson.

In March the Packers signed Michael to a one-year, $800,000 contract. That deal contained only $25,000 guaranteed, so it’s not expensive for the Packers to say goodbye.

The 26-year-old Michael is talented but he rarely lasts long in one place. A 2013 second-round pick of the Seahawks, Michael has already had two stints in Seattle as well as spending time in Washington and Dallas before ending up in Green Bay.

Last year Michael had 117 carries for 469 yards for the Seahawks, then was cut and signed with the Packers, where he picked up another 114 yards on 31 carries.

4 Responses to “After drafting three running backs, Packers boot Christine Michael”
  1. truthbetold109 says: May 1, 2017 12:39 PM

    He will be a viking before training camp.

  2. codythao35 says: May 1, 2017 12:43 PM

    But but but I thought the packers say he’s better than AP.

  3. trollaikman8 says: May 1, 2017 12:44 PM

    They say he’s not the brightest bulb.

  4. vicnocal says: May 1, 2017 12:47 PM

    He’s not a bad player at all. Look at his tape vs SF this year.

  5. tincada says: May 1, 2017 12:49 PM

    Yeah that’s it Ted get rid of most everyone that knows anything about being in the NFL and put all your eggs in the untested rookie (read ….Cheap ,,,basket) What could possibly go wrong except maybe only going as far as the NFC North championship.

